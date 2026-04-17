Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Watch: Dillon Thieneman Scouting Report

One player who has been routinely connected to the Dallas Cowboys during the 2026 NFL Draft process is Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman.

In fact, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has even connected the dots to bring up the idea that Thieneman could be an option for Dallas as soon as the No. 12 overall pick in the first round.

"The Cowboys have a glaring need in the secondary and it's the safety position," Jeremiah said on The Joel Klatt Show. "I think Thieneman could be the 12th pick in the draft."

"Tosh Lupoi, who we've just established loves Thieneman, along his journey, where was he at? He was at Alabama. He was there from 2014 all the way to 2018," Jeremiah continued. "He was the co-DC in 2017. You know who was coaching in that secondary? It was Derrick Ansley. You know who coaches DBs for the Dallas Cowboys right now? Derrick Ansley. That's why I've been saying I think Thieneman could be the 12th pick in the draft."

Whether it's with the No. 12 or No. 20 pick, Thieneman is a very real possible option for the Cowboys given their need at safety. Knowing that, we're taking a deeper dive into the Oregon product to see what he brings to the table, and what he does not, if Dallas does indeed draft him on opening night.

Dillon Thieneman pros

Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is so much to like about Thieneman as a prospect, we don't even know where to begin.

Well, we can start with his impressive instincts and high football IQ, and Thieneman isn't afraid to play with physicality. He also has a ton of starting experience after 39 starts over the past three seasons, two with Purdue and one with Oregon.

Thieneman has an ideal frame at 6-foot and 201 pounds, but he also possesses elite speed, as evidenced by his 4.35 40-yard dash time that no doubt turned heads during the pre-draft process and confirmed his athleticism.

Thieneman showed elite coverage skills in college by posting a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 90.5 in 2025, ranking eighth in the nation among safeties. Thieneman can make plays, also, which is displayed by his eight career picks, including six in 2023.

While Thieneman wasn't as good at stopping the run last season, he has flashed elite ability there before after posting a 90.2 grade with Purdue in 2023.

Versatility is another trait Thieneman has. He can play in the box, at free safety, and even as a nickel.

Dillon Thieneman cons

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some fundamentals in coverage and when taking on blockers are things Thieneman needs to work on, but we're confident he can improve in both areas with NFL coaching.

Thieneman can struggle in coverage on longer-developing routes and he sometimes struggles to work off blocks. Taking down bigger-bodied ball-carriers tends to be an issue for him, but Thieneman isn't afraid to take them on.

All that said, we're kind of splitting hairs here. The overall body of work points to a perfect fit in Dallas' defense and a starting defensive back at the next level. None of these issues would deter us from happily taking the Oregon safety at some point in the first round.

Dillon Thieneman round projection and Cowboys fit

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thieneman can comfortably be considered a first-round prospect, although we'd feel better about him going to the Cowboys around pick No. 20 rather than pick No. 12, partly because of positional value. Thieneman is a good prospect, but he's no Caleb Downs and Downs is the only safety in this draft we'd take at 12.

Defensive coordiantor Christian Parker loves options in his defense and Thieneman gives him exactly that.

If the Cowboys draft Thieneman, he could fit in as a box or free safety in what is a wide-open safeties room, where the team does not have a locked-in starting solution between Malik Hooker, P.J. Locke and Jalen Thompson.

While less likely, Thieneman seeing time in the slot is also an option for Dallas. We know the Cowboys want to keep DaRon Bland on the outside, and Shavon Revel won't get a look on the inside. That leaves guys like Locke, Thompson and cornerback Cobie Durant as the only in-house options for the slot. Thieneman offers up another.

One way or the other, we envision Thieneman making an immediate impact for the Cowboys' defense in Year 1, and that's exactly what the doctor ordered for Parker's unit.

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