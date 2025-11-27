Post Malone honors Marshawn Kneeland during Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime show

The Dallas Cowboys welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs to AT&T Stadium on Thursday evening for a Thanksgiving showdown, featuring a special halftime performance.

Lifelong Cowboys superfan and Grammy-nominated music star Post Malone provided the halftime entertainment and had a special tribute when walking onto the stage, and with his final words.

Posty walked onto the stage with a vintage Cowboys jacket loaded with pins, including one that was a special tribute to late defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who tragically died at 24 earlier this month.

It was a blue pin with a giant, white No. 94, similar to the helmet decal the team is wearing for the remainder of the season, on Post Malone's chest.

Post Malone wearing a No. 94 Marshawn Kneeland pin during his halftime show. pic.twitter.com/SY7QosmaRd — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) November 27, 2025

At the end of his performance, Post Malone acknowledged Kneeland once again, pointing to the sky and saying, "We love you 94."

Since Kneeland's tragic death, the Cowboys have been honoring the second-year rising star with various tributes, including the helmet decals, a moment of silence, and a special sign outside of the team facility, The Star. The team has also been running onto the field every week with a No. 94 flag, so it's great to see Post Malone join in the tributes.

Malone's ties to the Cowboys run deep, with his family moving to Grapevine, Texas, when he was a little kid after his father became the manager of concessions for Dallas.

Post Malone has stayed loyal to the team and even opened up a Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's restaurant in Dallas, so he was a great choice for the halftime entertainment.

Remembering Marshawn Kneeland

A Dallas fan holds up a banner honoring Cowboy player Marshawn Kneeland who tragically passed on November 6 | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Kneeland's death was announced by the Cowboys on Thursday morning, and later confirmed by the Texas Department of Public Safety, which announced an official cause of death.

Kneeland joined the Cowboys as a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft after starring at Western Michigan. Throughout his two years with the team, Kneeland has played in 18 games with four starts. He recorded 26 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, and one sack throughout his career.

In his final game, Kneeland recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown, which was the first touchdown of his NFL career.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

