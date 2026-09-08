Dallas Cowboys 2027 Mock Draft Has Team Landing Potential Shutdown CB

The regular season begins this week, but that doesn’t stop us from looking ahead to the 2027 NFL draft. For Dallas Cowboys fans, there’s still plenty of excitement from the moves they made this offseason as they overhauled their defense to fit the vision of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

That included adding three defenders with their top three picks as the Cowboys selected safety Caleb Downs at No. 11, EDGE Malachi Lawrence at No. 23, and linebacker Jaishawn Barham at No. 92. Outside of their moves in the NFL draft, the Cowboys added several other defensive pieces, with outside linebackers Von Miller and Rashan Gary, inside linebacker Dee Winters, safety Jalen Thompson, and cornerback Cobie Durant as their top additions.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Cowboys continue to build up their defense in the 2027 NFL draft, which is exactly what happened in a new mock draft from Joe Schad, who has the Cowboys taking a potential star cornerback in Round 1.

Round 1, Pick 27: OJ Frederique Jr., CB, Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive back OJ Frederique Jr. reacts after breaking pass against the Duke Blue Devils. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

At No. 27 overall, Schad adds OJ Frederique Jr. out of Miami, giving the Cowboys a 6-foot, 180-pound starter on the outside.

There would be some concern with Frederique, who suffered a shoulder injury during the opener against Stanford. Early details are scarce, but Frederique could miss a significant amount of time. That could hurt his stock, but for now, he’s seen as a first-round prospect.

What type of player would the Cowboys get in OJ Frederique Jr.

Miami Hurricanes defensive back OJ Frederique Jr. celebrates after breaking up a touchdown pass against the Indiana Hoosiers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pro Football Sports' Network's Ian Cummings is impressed with the press-man skills Frederique has shown during his career, saying that he plays above his weight class.

"Frederique makes an especially strong impression in press-man, where he displays an impressive mirror-motor, kinetic reactive quickness, free-flowing hinge and swivel fluidity, and space-closing recovery speed when receivers commit," Cummings wrote.

"Frederique’s reactive coil aids in brisk spatial recoveries; he’s shown he can play above his weight class with timely post-stem jams and catch-point positioning, and the top-end instances of catch-point tracking and playmaking prove his ball tracking and disruption can be a strength."

What sounds most appealing about Frederique is Cummings’ description of him as a “gnat in man coverage” while saying he can be an “impact starter.”

"Frederique has the raw tools and temperament to be an absolute gnat in man coverage, with the schematic versatility and multi-phase upside to be an impact starter worth Round 1 capital."

Dallas has their new secondary leader in Caleb Downs, and adding Frederique would give them a potential long-term CB1 capable of reshaping their pass defense.

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