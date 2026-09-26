Dallas Cowboys 2027 NFL Mock Draft Lands Ball-Hawking Playmaker For Christian Parker

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a Week 3 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday afternoon. Entering the game, there are concerns about the Cowboys' defense, with four key players set to miss action.

Dallas will be without three key members of the secondary (two starters and one key rotation player), which highlights the team's lack of depth in the defensive backfield. That's why it's never too early to look ahead for ways the team can address the issue if they continue throughout the season.

In a new mock draft by Curt Popejoy of USA Today Draft Wire, the Cowboys continue to add defensive help. The latest addition: Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Ellis Robinson IV. Robinson, a five-star recruit who chose Georgia over schools like Alabama, Colorado, LSU, and Miami after starring at IMG Academy, earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2025.

A closer look at what Ellis Robinson IV could bring to the Cowboys can be seen below, along with six other draft prospects to keep an eye on this weekend.

Pick No. 24: Ellis Robinson IV, Cornerback, Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV intercepts a pass against the Austin Peay Governors at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson's list of strengths is exactly what Christian Parker would benefit from adding to the secondary, as the Cowboys look to continue improving their pass defense.

While Robinson needs to bulk up to deal with bigger receivers in the NFL, he is not afraid to come up to help in run support and throw his body into a tackle. Of course, his bread and butter is in coverage, where he is known for his ball-hawking, play-making ability, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

As a redshirt freshman, Robinson was thrown into the starting lineup and tied for the SEC lead in interceptions with four, adding seven pass breakups and 20 tackles. Since being thrown into the starting lineup, he has not disappointed.

Dallas has been putting together an impressive stable of young cornerbacks, and adding Robinson, who doesn't come with a concerning injury history, would be another building block for the future. He enrolled at Georgia early, so he still has a lot of room to continue developing.

Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV arrives before the start of the Georgia G-Day spring football game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cowboys fans can get a closer look at Robinson in action on Saturday afternoon when the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs host the Oklahoma Sooners at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and Disney+.

The 2027 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1, at the National Mall outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

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