6 Cowboys Draft Prospects To Watch During College Football Week 4

At 1-1, the Dallas Cowboys have already shown some flaws this season, but there's also plenty to get excited about. A lot of that excitement is thanks to the work they did over the past two NFL drafts.

Dallas is struggling on defense, but players such as 2025 second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku, 2026 first-round pick Caleb Downs, and 2026 third-round pick Jaishawn Barham are on the brink of breaking out. Even Malachi Lawrence, their second pick in Round 1 this year, has shown promise.

The attention on their defense has made it easy to overlook their top pick from 2025, Tyler Booker, who has been an absolute stud at right guard. These building blocks should have fans excited about the future in Dallas.

For those who are major draft nerds, present company included, it's exciting to watch these players make the transition to the NFL. It's also never too early to start scouting players who should be on the team's radar. That said, here's a look at six draft-eligible players who will be in action this weekend and could help the Cowboys continue to improve.

Brice Pollock, CB, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders cornerback Brice Pollock against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech had multiple defensive studs get selected in the 2026 NFL draft and they once again have some names to watch in 2027. One who is a perfect fit for the Cowboys is cornerback Brice Pollock. The 6-foot-0, 192-pounder doesn't have elite speed, but he's technically sound and can play in both man and zone coverage.

He started his career at Mississippi State before transferring to Texas Tech in 2025. He had five interceptions during his first season with the team and while he hasn't picked off a pass in 2026, he does have five pass defenses in the first three games. Dallas is in desperate need of playmakers in the secondary and that's exactly what Pollock has become.

KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden in action against the Tennessee State Tigers at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas used a first-round pick on a safety in 2026, selecting Caleb Downs 11th overall, but he's not someone they view as a traditional safety. Downs is at his best in the slot and is a chess piece for defensive coordinator Christian Parker. To help him stay near the line of scrimmage, the Cowboys will need to get younger at the position, which is where KJ Bolden comes in.

The Georgia safety isn't the biggest (6-foot-0, 195 pounds), but is an incredible processor and rarely misses takcles. PFF's Max Chadwick called him the top safety prospect in this class, praising him for his 90.7 career PFF grade. Bolden could be the missing piece for a secondary that is in need of a spark.

Melvin Siani, OT, Texas

Wake Forest Demon Deacons OT Melvin Siani blocks Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets DL Jordan van den Berg . | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After spending time with Temple and Wake Forest, Melvin Siani is getting the attention he deserves with the Texas Longhorns. He's still overshadowed by Trevor Goosby, but the Cowboys should have their eyes on Siani since he's been a standout at right tackle.

Dallas is finally seeing Tyler Guyton settle into his role at left tackle, but Terence Steele is regressing on the right side. They did trade for Broderick Jones, but counting on him to improve might a mistake. Instead, the Cowboys should look at a prospect such as Siani, who is incredibly athletic and excellent when blocking on the move.

Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This weekend, Ole Miss takes on Florida and Will Echoles is a player to keep an eye on. Echoles is a massive 6-foot-3, 315-pound defensive tackle who had 11.5 tackles for loss in 2025. He's arguably the best interior defensive tackle in this class, but as Cowboys On SI's Josh Sanchez said, a run on quarterbacks could allow Echoles to fall into their lap.

Echoles is known for his versatilty, as he's able to line up at multiple spots on the defensive line. That's exactly what Christian Parker wants in his defenders, making this an ideal fit.

Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown after a lightning delay before the game at Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I will never forgive the Cowboys for not selecting Jacob Rodriguez, who is already proving to be a stud with the Miami Dolphins. They did find something in Jaishawn Barham, but their linebacker depth overall leaves a lot to be desired. That's why they need to keep an eye on Sammy Brown, the Clemson linebacker who will be in action against the Cal Golden Bears on Friday night.

Brown became a star in 2025 with 106 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks. Paired with Barham, Brown could give the Cowboys defense a dynamic duo at the linebacker position.

Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

Indiana's Charlie Becker runs for a touchdown during the Indiana versus Western Kentucky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

George Pickens endeared himself to Cowboys fans with an explosive 2025 campaign and he's now on the franchise tag for the 2026 season. There's no guarantee that he will be back in 2027 and another attempt to use the tag could lead to some drama for the front office.

That's why we should keep an eye on wide receiver prospects and one of the most intriguing names to watch is Indiana's Charlie Becker. At 6-foot-4 and 207 pounds, Becker is a massive target and he's also a threat to take it to the end zone on any play.

He had 679 yards and four touchdowns on just 34 receptions in 2025, averaging 20 yards per catch. In 2026, Becker is averaging 22.6 yards per reception, hauling in 12 passes for 272 yards with six touchdowns. His field-stretching would be a welcome addition across from CeeDee Lamb and makes him the ideal replacement for Pickens, should he walk.

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