Cowboys-49ers Start Time Could Be Impacted By FAA Nationwide Ground Stop

The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a clash between two historic NFC rivals.

However, the FAA's nationwide ground stoppage on Friday could have an impact on the 49ers' travel plans to Arlington until further announcements are made. The FAA's ground stoppage is due to communication issues impacting air traffic control. All flights already in the air can land, but no new flights can take off.

The game is set to kick off at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday. San Francisco was set to take off on Saturday around 1 p.m. PT, per 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, but those plans could be altered given recent developments.

The ground stoppage obviously has a massive impact on the NFL ahead of Week 10's slate of games. If the 49ers are unable to make it to Texas in time, the league would have no choice but to reschedule the game, which would affect the rest of the NFL season.

What Kyle Shanahan Said About 49ers' Travel Plans

NFL San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan met with reporters on Friday, but wasn't aware of the FAA's announcement until told by the media. "I didn't know. I just first heard," Shanahan said. He added that the 49ers will go through a normal walk-through on Saturday morning, but the plans after that remain up in the air until the FAA provides further updates about when flights can resume.

"It'll be a normal walk-through time for us. We're just going to get there a little bit later," Shanahan said.

That's certainly wishful thinking from Shanahan. As of Friday evening, no one really knows when scheduled flights will be able to take off.

Any delay in the 49ers' travel plans could be viewed as somewhat of an advantage for the Cowboys ahead of Week 10's kickoff. However, in a worst-case scenario where the game has to get rescheduled, it could impact the rest of Dallas' schedule during the regular season.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb carries the ball against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Would other games have to be pushed back? Would the Cowboys-49ers have to play at a later date? No one really knows until the FAA shares what's next.

If the game goes on as scheduled, the Cowboys will be looking to end a four-game losing streak against the 49ers that started during Dallas' heatbreaking playoff loss to San Francisco in 2022.

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