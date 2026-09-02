Updated 2026 Dallas Cowboys Practice Squad Roster After Joe Milton Signing

Dallas Cowboys fans no longer have to wonder whether backup quarterback Joe Milton III is reuniting with the team or signing for another opportunity elsewhere in the league ahead of the 2026-27 NFL season.

On Wednesday evening, after clearing waivers the previous day, Milton agreed to return to the Cowboys as a member of the 16-man practice squad.

Milton was a surprise release on Monday after the 53-man roster was already set, when the team needed to clear a spot for running back Emari Demercado, who was signed off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now that the practice squad is complete, let's take a look at the full list of players who will be suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys during the upcoming campaign.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Practice Squad Entering Week 1

Offense

Dallas Cowboys running back Israel Abanikanda goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Joe Milton

RB Israel Abanikanda

WR Jordan Hudson

WR Anthony Smith

TE Michael Trigg

OL Wanya Morris

OL Marcellus Johnson

OL Nick Leverett

Along with re-signing Milton, the team added some much-needed running back depth with Israel Abanikanda, who at one point in the preseason appeared to be a contender for the RB2 job. However, he was ultimately beat out by Malik Davis.

Dallas also added even more depth to the talented wide receiver room with Jordan Hudson and Anthony Smith, while retaining promising undrafted tight end Michael Trigg, who turned heads early in training camp before a nagging groin injury sidelined him in early August.

Defense

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Justin Barron goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL Adedayo Odeleye (IPP)

DT Tommy Dunn

DT Elijah Garcia

LB Justin Barron

LB Isaiah Land

LB Curtis Robinson

DB Derion Kendrick

DB Reddy Steward

The defensive players on the practice squad include some very familiar names who have active roster experience in Dallas from a year ago. Those players include linebackers Justin Barron and Isaiah Land, along with cornerback Reddy Steward.

Because the Cowboys added Odeleye to the roster as an International Pathway Program player, they could still add one more player thanks to the IPP exemption, which would allow the team to have a total of 17 players on the practice squad. We'll have to wait and see whether the Cowboys take advantage of the roster quirk before the start of the season.

The Cowboys will officially open their 2026 campaign in primetime on Sunday, August 13, against the division rival New York Giants at MetLIfe Stadium.

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