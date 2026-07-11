Cowboys Listed Among Best Landing Spots for 4-Time Pro Bowler Amid Questions at RB

The Dallas Cowboys will have several backup competitions taking place at training camp later this month, including at running back.

Javonte Williams is locked-in atop the depth chart after a career year in 2025, but Dallas needs someone to step up and take the RB2 job behind him in 2026. Jaydon Blue, Malik Davis and Phil Mafah are all competing for the job.

But that trio doesn't come without uncertainty. The jury is still very much out on Blue and Mafah, both of whom have been impressive this offseason, and Davis is the most experienced of the group, yet he has just 90 career carries.

After seeing Williams break down a bit toward the end of last year, the Cowboys need to have someone reliable behind the veteran to spell him and help keep Williams healthy throughout the campaign.

Cowboys named landing spot for Nick Chubb

Former Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fantasy Sports On SI's Gray Deyo identified the best landing spots for running back Nick Chubb and the Cowboys were one of the three.

Deyo is making the argument in terms of which teams would be best for Chubb's fantasy football stock, but his write-up points out why it makes sense for Dallas to sign him, also.

"The two RBs currently behind Williams on the Cowboys RB depth chart are Jaydon Blue and Malik Davis," he said. "Both players had under 300 rushing yards in 2025–Davis had 250 and Blue had 129. Chubb would be a certain upgrade from the two and would be a decent RB handcuff to have on a fantasy roster if he were to sign with Dallas."

Should the Cowboys sign Nick Chubb?

Former Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being marred by injury in the two seasons prior, Chubb landed with the Houston Texans in free agency in 2025.

The problem was that Chubb, who used to be one of the better backs in the NFL, showed clear signs of decline. He finished with 122 carries for 506 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and three scores and just didn't look as explosive as he has in the past.

Ultimately, Chubb took a back seat to rookie Woody Marks, which was yet another stain on his 2025 season.

Another problem with Chubb is that he doesn't offer much as a pass-catcher, so the Cowboys would still need a back who can contribute on third downs when Williams isn't on the field.

Chalk it up to injuries wearing him down over the years, age (he'll be 31 in December) or both, but it's very clear Chubb doesn't have much left in the tank at this point and he probably won't be any better than what the Cowboys already have on their roster.

Dallas would be better served sticking with their fresher legs at the position, and we believe they will do just that.