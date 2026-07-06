Cowboys' Biggest Weakness Remains Concerning Position Group Entering 2026

Defensively, the Dallas Cowboys had no strengths in 2025. They struggled in every facet, but you could make the argument that cornerback was their weakest position.

Injuries forced them to go deep into their roster, but even when they had their star players on the field, such as Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, the Cowboys struggled to cover anybody effectively. This offseason, they were expected to make some big changes as new defensive coordinator Christian Parker installed his scheme.

That wasn't the case as the Cowboys added multiple safeties, including first-round pick Caleb Downs and free agents Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke. At cornerback, however, the only starting-caliber addition was Cobie Durant. That means Dallas will pin their hopes for improvement on Bland returning to form and second-year cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. reaching his potential.

Not everyone is sold on this strategy, as ESPN's Mike Clay recently identified the cornerback group as the biggest weakness for Dallas entering the season. He said that Bland is still the clear star of the group, but knows that he has to find a way to stay healthy in order to return to a form we saw early in his career.

"Dallas doesn't have many major problem areas, so an unproven cornerback room is the biggest red flag. This area must be better after the Cowboys finished last in defensive EPA, allowed a 58.4 QBR (29th) and generated only six INTs in 2025," Clay wrote.

"DaRon Bland battled injuries in 2025 but remains the clear star of this group. Ex-Rams Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick were added this offseason and will battle second-year man Shavon Revel Jr. (last among CBs in PFF grade in 2025), fourth-round rookie Devin Moore and others for starting roles."

Caleb Downs expected to help at cornerback as well

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas won't only rely on the aforementioned cornerbacks to help improve their pass coverage this season. No. 11 overall pick Caleb Downs is listed as a safety, but he's expected to spend much of his time working in the slot this season.

During the 2025 campaign, Jerry Jones admitted they made a mistake in allowing Jourdan Lewis to leave in free agency, saying that they undervalued the nickel position. Downs is more than capable of filling this role and will help Dallas tremendously, especially on third downs.

If he lives up to expectations, and their boundary corners can give them average coverage, the Dallas defense could be vastly improved. If not, this position could hold them back once again.

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