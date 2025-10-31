Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer shares hilarious story of owl getting into his home
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a big Monday Night Football matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.
Many believe it will be a make-or-break game for the Cowboys and first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer. But for Schottenheimer, he is fighting off more than the Cardinals this week.
Schottenheimer told the media on Friday that his family had an unwanted guest get into their home on Thursday. The Schottenheimer's were visited by an owl on Thursday night.
“I don’t know if the owl was looking for the snakes (that recently bit his dogs) or what was going on, but it’s actually the story of a coach’s wife. So I’m in game plan meetings last night doing some red zone stuff and I leave the meeting about 10 o’clock and I go back to my phone, and I literally had 72 text messages on my phone. Seventy-two. I’m a popular guy, so that’s nothing abnormal," Schottenheimer shared with Jon Machota of The Athletic.
The story sounds fun from the outside looking in. But the photo of the owl flying around the home may be one of the most iconic photos we've seen, and one Schottenheimer is going to regret seeing go viral.
According to Schottenheimer, the owl has been removed from his home, and it may be safe to enjoy a Halloween night with the family once again.
I'm sorry, but this is absolutely hilarious. A bird getting into your house the week your team is playing a bird almost feels like fate.
A Cowboys loss on Monday night will undoubtedly have people turning that owl into a cardinal and reposting on social media.
I'm completely glossing over the fact that Schottenheimer said they had a snake issue before the owl visit. Actually, the Schottenheimers may need to start looking for a new home.
