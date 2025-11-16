Brian Schottenheimer's home once again struck by viral animal invasion
It was just a couple of weeks ago that Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had to leave his family home after an owl was on the loose. That moment went viral after there were snakes appearing earlier in the year.
Now, the house is once aagin facing an animal invasion, but this one cames with an extra sting.
While Schottenheimer prepares the Cowboys for an NFL Week 11 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, his wife shared a video of wasps staking their claim to the Schottenheimer household.
MORE: Cowboys rave about revamped defensive roster ahead of crucial Raiders game
After the video was shared on social media, the jokes came flying in.
"Brother…. It’s time to move," one commentor joked.
Another added, "We’re going to have to have some conversations about Schotty’s household management, aren’t we?"
MORE: New Dallas Cowboys LB Logan Wilson shares expectations for debut
When the owl took over Schotty's home, he made a comment that he would have to get an elephant if the Dr. Doolittle incidents continue, so keep an eye out on Coach.
“We’re not very outdoorsy people and so he wasn’t really quite sure what to do, so he called my soon-to-be nephew, who’s marrying my niece, and the two of them together, Frick and Frack, tried to figure it out. They couldn’t do it," Schotty said after the owl incident. "All they did was piss it off. And so in typical coaching fashion, I called my wife and I said, ‘Honey, I’m going to stay at the condo tonight, you got this.’
"I think we won when we had the snake issue, so that’s probably a good omen," Schotty continued. "I’ll put an elephant in my garage if I have to next. If that’s what it takes to win, I’ll do it."
We'll have to see if the wasps bring any good luck for Week 11 in primetime, cause the team could use all of the help it can get as they try to get back into the win column.
