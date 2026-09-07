Dallas Cowboys Could Add at Two Positions Via Trade Before Deadline, NFL Insider Says

Jerry Jones did not mince words over the summer when he said the Dallas Cowboys may look to make more "substantive" moves after an offseason in which the team made plenty, especially on defense.

In fact, Jones has made it quite clear on multiple occasions, which has sparked more trade buzz surrounding the Cowboys.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer notes that Jones' proclamation on his desire to keep improving the roster caught some in the organization off guard.

"Might the Cowboys have a big swing coming? Jerry Jones set the table for it at the start of camp," he said. "And though other people in the organization have told me since that he was freelancing on that one and they did not know it was coming, the logic behind such a move is actually there."

Since then, the Cowboys have made two notable moves, including the trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for Broderick Jones, who is competing with Terence Steele at right tackle, and the signing of Von Miller, who provides a boost to the pass-rush.

Breer: Cowboys could add to two positions

Dallas Cowboys co-owners Jerry Jones, left, and Stephen Jones, right, stand on the field during pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones is showing he isn't kidding around, and Breer is buying into the Cowboys owner's stance on adding more help. In fact, he believes an addition at cornerback and/or edge rusher is something to keep an eye on.

"The team has a really nice layer of talent, particularly on offense, in its starting 22. But it also lacks depth. And with left tackle Tyler Guyton now seemingly rebounding and some optimism that the pass rush might be OK, adding a difference-maker on defense, maybe at cornerback and/or another rusher, would make sense between now and the trade deadline. If, of course, such an opportunity arises," Breer wrote.

Those are most certainly two positions we could see Dallas adding to at some point between now and the deadline in November.

Why Cowboys could add to CB, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys' need at tackle has subsided a bit since the trade for Jones, who now gives Dallas a legitimate insurance policy for both tackle spots. Granted, head coach Brian Schottenheimer did say the team wants Jones to focus on the right side, but the fact of the matter is the Cowboys don't have a good backup plan with Drew Shelton as the backup left tackle.

Putting that aside for now, the Cowboys should continue exploring their options at cornerback and edge rusher.

At the former position, DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel weren't up to snuff last season, and Bland has been ineffective and plauged by injuries for multiple years now. Revel gets the benefit of the doubt considering he was coming off a torn ACL in his rookie campaign, but that doesn't mean he'll answer the bell in 2026.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. (28) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys do have Cobie Durant, who has looked great in his first offseason in Dallas, but he may not be enough if both Revel and Bland struggle again, and Durant isn't exactly a top-flight starter, either.

At edge rusher, Miller helps a lot, but decline could come at any moment for the 37-year-old. We've also seen how inconsistent Rashan Gary can be, and the jury is still very much out on both Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence.

While we wouldn't expect a trade this close to the start of the season, the Cowboys should absolutely pull the trigger on a blockbuster deal at one or both spots if there is even any semblance of a hint of concern at either one.

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