Cowboys' Highly-Touted Free Agent Addition Gets Grim 2026 Prediction

The Dallas Cowboys entered the NFL offseason with one goal in mind: improve on the defensive side of the ball. Under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the focus was on revamping the secondary, where Parker has had incredible success throughout his year.

Before joining the Cowboys, Parker served as the passing game coordinator & defensive backs coach for the division rival Philadelphia Eagles and defensive backs coach for the Denver Broncos.

During those years, Parker helped players like Patrick Surtain II, Justin Simmons, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean earn All-Pro honors. Now, in Dallas, he is hoping to find his next star defensive back, and veteran Jalen Thompson was among the first additions to fit his new scheme.

Unfortunately, despite the praise Dallas received for adding Thompson during free agency, not everyone believes that he will be a difference maker in the secondary.

Jalen Thompson Receives 'Bust' Label Ahead of 2026 Campaign

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently predicted the most likely busts for all 32 NFL teams, with Thompson earning the unflattering honor.

"The Dallas Cowboys revamped their secondary with several additions. They signed Jalen Thompson to a three-year, $33 million contract, which is a bit rich for a safety with minimal ball production and subpar coverage metrics over the last two seasons," he writes.

"Thompson hasn't recorded an interception since the 2023 campaign. Though he's registered nine pass breakups in that time frame, the seven-year veteran also allowed passer ratings above 102. Thompson logged seven of his nine career interceptions in two seasons (2021 and 2023). He lacks playmaking consistency and could be a free-agent disappointment."

Thompson recorded 95 tackles, six passes defensed, two tackles for a loss, and one forced fumble in 15 starts last season, and he has started in every game he has played over the past three seasons (47).

His versatility makes him a perfect fit for Parker's scheme, so it's going to be interesting to see how he can produce in Dallas. Alongside first-round pick Caleb Downs, the Cowboys have the potential to have one of the most dynamic safety duos in the league, even if some believe that the team may have overpaid.

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