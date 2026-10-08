Cowboys, Lions Are Ideal Trade Partners Amid Detroit's Defensive Woes

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys have one thing in common: their defenses stink.

Through three weeks, the Lions rank dead last in total yards and passing yards allowed per game. The Cowboys rank 30th in the former and 24th in the latter while also sporting the league's second-worst run defense.

The biggest need the Lions have on defense is at cornerback, where D.J. Reed has been disappointing and Detroit hasn't found anyone to replace Terrion Arnold, who was no great shakes to begin with before he was released amid legal troubles.

After acquiring Joey Porter Jr. in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, the Cowboys might have an expendable cornerback they could send over to the Lions if Detroit is interested.

Which cornerback could Cowboys trade?

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Dallas Cowboys' DaRon Bland runs out onto the pitch before the match REUTERS/Sergio Moraes REFILE - CORRECTING ID | REUTERS

The Cowboys first need to get healthy at cornerback before they can unload anyone. But that should be happening in the next week or two when Cobie Durant comes back from his hamstring injury.

Durant should not be the one the Cowboys are willing to trade because we believe he's better than both Shavon Revel and DaRon Bland, and, of course, they aren't going to trade Porter, who the Lions were interested in before Dallas swiped him instead.

The two tradeable cornerbacks the Cowboys have are Bland and Revel, although Dallas would almost certainly be more willing to move Bland.

Bland once looked to be on a star trajectory earlier in his career, but he has taken a nosedive since, both because of injuries and ineffective play. Perhaps a change of scenery is what he needs.

Bland is healthy in 2026, but he is struggling once again over four games and the Cowboys might be willing to unload him, especially considering he's a likely cut candidate in 2027. Dallas could then give more snaps to Durant and Revel once Bland is gone, which would instantly improve its coverage.

Bland has a big contract, but it not impossible to move at all, and the Cowboys can pick some of it up to make a deal work. From there, there is an out in Bland's deal in 2027, so the Lions aren't stuck with him if they don't want to be.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. (28) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because of Bland's struggles, the Lions would probably be more interested in Revel, who offers more upside given his small sample size of just 11 games played in the NFL after he was a third-round pick in 2025.

But Revel hasn't been that good thus far and remains unproven, so he's anything but guaranteed to solve the Lions' issue at cornerback.

Admittedly, neither one of these players are that attractive right now, but the Lions are also in a desperate situation, so they may view a trade for Revel or Bland more favorably than most teams. And, oftentimes teams feel like they can fix a player who has struggled elsewhere.

Because their stocks are low, neither player should cost much. The Lions would likely be looking at a Day 3 pick for either one.

Cowboys fans might scoff at the idea of any team wanting to trade for Revel or Bland, and especially Bland, but don't underestimate how desperate the Lions are right now.

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