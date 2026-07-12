Dallas Cowboys, George Pickens Would Disagree with Stefon Diggs' WR2 Comment

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is still looking for a new home in free agency, so it comes as no surprise he's trying to promote himself. However, he might have taken it a bit too far.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Diggs, who was released by the New England Patriots earlier this offseason, admitted he is not a No. 1 wide receiver anymore at this stage in his career, but he believes he would be the best WR2 in the NFL.

"My opinion, I can compete with anybody," he said. "But take those [top wide receivers] as your ones, right? You can't name a No. 2 better than me."

"Name your No. 2 receiver right now, and tell me how much he makes, and then my last question is: Is he better than me?" he added.

Cowboys, George Pickens would beg to differ

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diggs was once one of the better wide receivers in the NFL, but that is no longer the case at the age of 32. We will admit, he is still a good No. 2 option, assuming he doesn't totally hit a wall in 2026.

But he is not better than Dallas Cowboys wideout George Pickens, who is fresh off a 1,400-yard campaign while operating as the No. 2 option behind a true No. 1, CeeDee Lamb.

In fact, Pickens could be a No. 1 on a lot of teams in the NFL after what we saw out of him last season.

While Pickens was wreaking havoc on the NFL in 2025, Diggs was the undisputed No. 1 target with the New England Patriots and did not have anywhere near the kind of competition for targets that Pickens had (don't forget about Jake Ferguson, also), yet Diggs tallied over 400 yards less than Pickens.

Diggs would probably respond by saying he didn't have a guy like Lamb to take attention away from him, but we should point out that two of Pickens' best games came when Lamb was injured.

Now, it's fair to say this conversation would have went differently four years ago, but there is no question who the more talented receiver is at the respective stages of their careers.

If the Cowboys were to sign Diggs (they won't), he would slide in as the No. 3 option over Ryan Flournoy, not as the No. 2 option over Pickens, and that tells you everything you need to know about which player is the better No. 2.