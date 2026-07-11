George Pickens Shows Commitment To Cowboys' 2026 Campaign In Major Way

The Dallas Cowboys are getting closer to the start of training camp in Oxnard, California, later this month, with the first practice scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, just two days after the team arrives and one day after the introductory press conference.

There is plenty of excitement about the direction the Cowboys are headed after a strong offseason, which featured very little drama despite the George Pickens franchise tag situation.

Pickens signed his franchise tender following the 2026 NFL draft, but then was absent for the start of OTAs. However, once the mandatory part of the offseason program began, Pickens pulled up to The Star and was ready to get to work.

Now, ahead of training camp, Pickens is once again showing off his commitment to the Cowboys for the 2026 campaign by attending Dak Prescott's annual offensive skill position player retreat in Utah.

George Pickens Is Ready To Roll

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Prescott's annual retreat, the turnout has been incredible. Dallas returns all 11 starters on offense for the upcoming season, which will help with the team's chemistry, and that was on full display when photos from the retreat began to pop up on social media.

Several players in attendance showed off some of the scenes from the retreat. One of the biggest developments from the photos was that there was 100 percent participation, including Pickens.

All of the #Cowboys offensive skill players at the annual Summer retreat, headed by Dak Prescott.



CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are there.



(📸: @Jaydonblue23 on IG) pic.twitter.com/BJwzehnvsI — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) July 10, 2026

Pickens was working out with Prescott earlier in the offseason, and now he's once again building his chemistry with the quarterback. It's a positive sign, considering Pickens did not participate in team drills during mandatory minicamp despite reporting.

It should also help erase any questions about whether Pickens will stir up some contract drama with the Cowboys during training camp after the team has made it clear that there are no intentions to work out a long-term deal before the upcoming deadline on July 15.

Pickens is set to earn $27.3 million fully guaranteed this season after inking his franchise tender, with the hopes of proving for a second straight year that he is deserving of a blockbuster contract.

Pickens finished eighth in the league with 93 receptions, third in receiving yards (1,429), and eighth in receiving touchdowns (9) last season, earning the first Pro Bowl nod of his career. Let's hope that the pre-training camp work in Utah will parlay into a successful sophomore season in Dallas.

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