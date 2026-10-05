Dallas Cowboys Highest & Lowest Graded Players in Thrilling Week 4 Win

For the second week in a row, the Dallas Cowboys played in a game that went down to the final whistle. In Week 3, they left a lot of plays on the field and ended up losing on a last-second field goal to the Baltimore Ravens.

They seemed to have learned from their mistakes as they made the necessary plays this Sunday, ultimately defeating the Houston Texans 34-30, thanks in large part to a game-winning touchdown from CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb was absolutely unstoppable in this one, hauling in 17 receptions for 189 yards. It didn’t matter who was covering him, he continued to find openings and made life easy for Dak Prescott.

Unsurprisingly, Lamb finished the game as the Cowboys’ highest-rated player, according to PFF. Even the staunchest critics of the analytical website can’t argue that he deserves that top billing. The rest of the top five is hard to dispute as well, so let’s dive in and see who joined Lamb as a top player for the Cowboys in Week 4.

Highest-graded Cowboys in Week 4

Dallas Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams reacts after a defensive play against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CeeDee Lamb, WR - 92.4

Quinnen Williams, DT - 85.7

Rashan Gary, OLB - 79.0

Tyler Booker, G - 78.5

Dak Prescott, QB - 73.3

Lamb was the only player to top a 90, coming in at 92.4. Behind him in second place is Quinnen Williams, the massive defensive tackle who had his best game of the season. Williams had four tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack, earning him an 85.7 overall.

Rashan Gary also had a sack and came in third. The final two spots in the top five belong to Prescott, who had 335 yards passing. Right guard Tyler Booker was ahead of him, posting a 78.5.

Lowest-graded Cowboys in Week 4

Houston Texans WR Xavier Hutchinson runs after the catch as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reddy Steward. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reddy Steward, CB - 29.8

DaRon Bland, CB - 48.2

Caleb Downs, DB - 48.8

Jake Ferguson, TE - 49.0

Malachi Lawrence, OLB - 50.8

It was a tough day for Reddy Steward, who slipped on the opening play and gave up a huge completion. It didn’t get much better for him from there and he ended up with a shockingly low 29.8.

DaRon Bland and Caleb Downs followed him, with Downs having one of his worst performances, according to PFF. Malachi Lawrence finished fifth with a 50.8 as he’s still trying to find his footing in the NFL.

The only offensive player in the bottom five was Jake Ferguson. He had a critical fourth-down conversion which redeems him, but Ferguson had a rough outing in run blocking.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —