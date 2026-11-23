Not everyone was impressed with the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. They knocked off the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 by a score of 51-30, and Stephen A. Smith referred to it as a bye week that changed nothing.

Their offense played well and the defense, with Mike Pettine calling the plays, had a much better showing in the first half. During the second half, things changed as the defense began to leave players wide open and couldn't stop Tony Pollard and the rushing attack.

It still counts as a win and the offense should feel confident as they prepare for their Week 12 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day. The defense, however, has a lot to work on still. Both of those statements are reflected in this week's PFF rankings as their top-graded players are mostly on the offensive side of the ball and defenders are all over the bottom five.

Highest-graded Cowboys in Week 11

Cowboys tight end James Mitchell reacts after catching a 27-yard pass against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper Beebe, C - 93.9

James Mitchell, TE - 92.4

CeeDee Lamb, WR - 90.7

Justin Barron, LB - 90.6

Dak Prescott, QB - 86.2

Cooper Beebe had a standout game, emerging as the Cowboys' top-rated player with a 93.9 overall. He was one of four players who earned over a 90, joined by backup tight end James Mitchell, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and linebacker Justin Barron.

Just missing out on the top five was James Houston, who had two sacks in this game and earned an 84.0 overall grade. He's earned many more snaps as of late and the Cowboys are reaping the benefits.

Lowest-graded Cowboys in Week 11

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackles Otito Ogbonnia and Elijah Garcia celebrate after sacking Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeMarvion Overshown, LB - 27.2

Juanyeh Thomas, S - 39.0

Caleb Downs, DB - 41.2

Otito Ogbonnia, DT - 41.8

Elijah Garcia, DT - 42.1

DeMarvion Overshown was seemingly in the doghouse already as the Cowboys turned to Justin Barron over him when Dee Winters was hurt. Overshown then did himself no favors, posting a startlingly low 27.2 grade in 20 defensive snaps. He had six tackles, so he found himself around the ball often, but was seen as a liability in coverage.

Unsurprisingly, he was joined by four other defenders. The offense was on fire all day, so their lowest score was in the 60s (wide receiver Camden Brown with a 60.2), but the defense struggled. Like Overshown, Juanyeh Thomas and Caleb Downs were also dinged for their coverage on the day. On the defensive line, Otito Ogbonnia and Elijah Garcia rounded things out, although Garcia did have an impressive pass-rush grade of 61.0 and recorded a half-sack.

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