Dallas Cowboys-Houston Texans Announcer Pairing & Referee Assignment For Week 4

The Dallas Cowboys are back in Texas after spending the past week in Rio. They won't be at home, however, as they visit the Houston Texans for a Week 4 showdown.

Houston comes into this game with a record of 0-3, which is surprising considering they're coming off three consecutive campaigns with at least 10 wins. The Cowboys aren't much better off, beginning the 2026 season with a 1-2 record. Dallas is coming off back-to-back seven win campaigns, but they were hopeful they could be improved this year following an offseason full of changes on defense.

Those changes have continued, with the Cowboys trading for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star will make his debut against the Texans, although it's not clear how many snaps he will play since he has yet to take the field in 2026 and has been with the Cowboys for under a week. Dallas also elevated multiple defensive backs to attempt to replace some of their injured defensive backs.

With no shortage of intrigue, let's take a look at which announcers will call the action as well as which referee will be enforcing the rules.

Cowboys vs. Texans, Week 4 Announcer Pairing

Former Panther and now announcer Greg Olsen during pregame warm ups between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. EST on FOX and will have one of the top crews on hand. Kenny Albert will be the play-by-play announcer while former NFL tight end Greg Olsen will be the analyst. Olsen has quickly become a major fan favorite, known for bringing incredible insight to the booth. On the field, they will have veteran sideline reporter Pam Oliver, who remains one of the best in the business.

Play-by-Play: Kenny Albert

Analyst: Greg Olsen

Sideline Reporter: Pam Oliver

Cowboys vs. Texans, Week 4 referee assignment

NFL referee Brad Allen signals a penalty during the game of the New York Jets against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The referee on Sunday will be Brad Allen, a veteran who has been a referee since 2014. Cowboys fans will remember him most for being the referee during the infamous two-point play confusion in 2023 against the Detroit Lions. In that game, the Lions attempted to confuse the Cowboys by having multiple linemen walk up to Allen.

Taylor Decker says he reported eligible, but Allen announced Dan Skipper as an eligible receiver. Decker caught a two-point conversion which would have given the Lions the lead, but was ruled a penalty since he was not eligible. Detroit wound up trying the conversion again, but was unsuccessful and left the game with plenty of frustration with the officiating crew.

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