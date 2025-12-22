Jadeveon Clowney shares key to staying motivated after Cowboys' playoff miss

The Dallas Cowboys' slim hopes of reaching the NFL playoffs were officially snuffed over the weekend, after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Commanders on Saturday afternoon to clinch the NFC East.

Dallas followed up their elimination from playoff contention with a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the team's home finale.

With no playoff aspirations remaining, the Cowboys need to dig deep to stay motivated for the final two weeks of the regular season. For veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who joined the Cowboys a few weeks into the season, that will be no issue.

Clowney spoke to the media and revealed his motivation to play hard to finish out the year, and his message was clear as day.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney celebrates after he sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"What you mean motivated? They’re paying me. That’s enough motivation for me. I like money. Not just that. I represent more than just the team," Clowney said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

"I’m playing for more than myself, my family supporting me. I’m playing for everybody that’s been with me from the beginning. And I ain’t never quit nothing. Ain’t gonna be hard for me to get up and play in no game. Do my job."

The Cowboys return to action on Christmas Day against the division rival Washington Commanders, who could take the field with their third-string quarterback, Joshua Johnson, under center, following injuries to Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota.

This season, Clowney has appeared in 11 games for the Cowboys, recording 31 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, four sacks, and a fumble recovery. Clowney signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Cowboys in September 2025. With potential incentives, the contract could reach $6 million.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Netflix.

