Cowboys Named Landing Spot For Former Pro Bowl RB in Free Agency Amid Tyler Goodson injury

The Dallas Cowboys' No. 2 running back spot has had a run of bad luck this year because of injuries.

Before the 2026 season started, the Cowboys lost Malik Davis to a season-ending hip injury. Now, Dallas' latest RB2, Tyler Goodson, is expected to miss multiple weeks with his knee injury.

That leaves the Cowboys depending on Israel Abanikanda behind Javonte Williams this week. Dallas also added Kendre Miller to the practice squad.

Safe to say, neither one of those backs are reliable and Dallas may want to explore the free-agent market if Goodson misses an extended period of time.

Cowboys named landing spot for Pro Bowl RB

New York Giants running back Najee Harris (23) is tackled by Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an article listing off the best bargain free agents still available after the trade deadline, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton linked Dallas to former Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris.

"Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones expects backup running back Tyler Goodson to miss time with a knee injury," Moton said.

"The Cowboys signed Kendre Miller to their practice squad, but he has a history of injuries. Harris could be a solid complement to Javonte Williams in the Cowboys' ground game.

"Best fits: Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots."

Why Najee Harris was cut by Giants

New York Giants running back Najee Harris (23) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2026, Harris latched on with the New York Giants and played in five games before he was cut for complaining about how the Giants handled their backfield touches.

“It’s hard to get into a rhythm with one or two plays,” Harris said to reporters in October. “If you’re getting a play here and then get taken out for a series, there’s nothing you could do. I’ve never been through none of this before.”

Harris didn't see much success with the Giants, with the veteran running back tallying just 3.2 yards per carry. He did have one solid game, though, when he posted 52 rushing yards on nine carries, good enough for 5.8 yards per tote.

That showed Harris still has something left in the tank after suffering a torn Achilles in 2025.

Should Cowboys sign Najee Harris?

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) tackles New York Giants running back Najee Harris (23) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harris totaled four 1,000-yard seasons and one Pro Bowl nod over the first four years of his career when he served as a workhorse back for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But things have gone downhill for him since then, as he suffered a torn Achilles in 2025 and didn't do much during his stint in New York.

While Harris isn't an explosive back and won't offer much of a change of pace from Williams, he is good between the tackles, and is an asset as a pass-catcher and in pass protection.

Most importantly, he's just a reliable back who is going to offer more stability than anyone the Cowboys have on their roster currently.

We suspect the Cowboys will stand pat for now if Goodson is only going to miss a game or two, but if he's going to be out any longer than that, we could see a Harris-Cowboys union in the near future.

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