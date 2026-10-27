Cowboys Legend Dez Bryant Threatens Teen, Slaps Phone Out Of Hand In New Parking Lot Video

On Monday afternoon, it was revealed that Dallas Cowboys legend Dez Bryant was handcuffed and placed on the ground during a tense encounter with police after a traffic incident. During the encounter, a police officer briefly pointed their gun at Bryant while he was lying on his stomach.

Bryant said the incident began when aggressive drivers cut him off in traffic, and they ended up at the same restaurant in Southlake, Texas. Bryant was cited for assault by contact and was requested to make a court appearance in Southlake before November 20.

Since news of the incident went public, more information has been shared online with video showing Bryant threatening a teenager involved and slapping his phone out of his hand. Bryant told Avery "get your partner before I break him down.”

Bryant continued, “I’m fixing to f*ck these little motherf*ckers up. Like, real talk. I'll break you down. Don't give a f*ck about none of that... You think I give a f*ck about the law? No, not at all. Because we're going to get them cameras and see who looks like an idiot.

Dez Bryant Incident Goes Viral

Dez Bryant slaps phone out of teen's hand in video of parking lot altercation: 'I'm not playing with you' https://t.co/bsx0mjNrRu pic.twitter.com/hY9tBp4hYc — New York Post (@nypost) October 27, 2026

The New York Post has video of the altercation between Bryant and the teenagers.

While Bryant says he was acting in self-defense and called for fairness and a full investigation, Reyes says he suffered a hand injury and will be suing Bryant. The Southlake Police Department also shared a detailed statement on the entire incident with the Post.

“Several callers reported that multiple individuals were involved in the altercation as well as a possible weapon,” the statement read. “Based on that information, officers drew their firearms upon arrival as a precaution to address any potential threats and ensure the safety of everyone at the scene. Several individuals were temporarily detained as part of the investigation. No firearms were recovered at the scene.

“The altercation reportedly began as a traffic incident near Kimball Avenue, where one of the involved individuals, identified as 37-year-old Desmond Bryant, reported he was cut off by another motorist. Both parties subsequently entered the parking lot, where an argument ensued and the alleged assault occurred.

Bryant's assault charge is a Class C misdemeanor. Bryant also issued a lengthy statement on the incident, saying he is the true victim and doubling down on his story that the others involved in the incident threatened to shoot him.

Dallas Cowboys former player Dez Bryant before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

"The guy who had threatened to shoot me pulled up beside me, said he was going to shoot me, then hit the gas, parked, and jumped out of the car talking sh*t," Bryant wrote on X. "I started talking sh*t back. He said, 'I got something for you,' and went back to his car as if he were about to get a gun. I told him, 'If you pull that gun, you better use it, because otherwise I’m about to beat your ass.'

"He went from threatening to shoot me to recording me on his phone. I slapped the phone out of his hand, and he called the police right after that. Honestly, I’m waiting to hear the recording where someone supposedly called and said there was a gun involved. As soon as the officers arrived, the young adult and I were talking trash back and forth. I don’t understand why the officer got out of the car and pointed a rifle directly at me.

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