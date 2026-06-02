The Dallas Cowboys have been busy adding to the linebacker spot this offseason, with the team trading for Dee Winters and drafting Jaishawn Barham to add to a group that also includes DeMarvion Overeshown.

But there are no guarantees in that room. Overshown has had injury issues during his career, Barham is an unknown in his first year, and Winters, Overshown and Barham don't have green dot experience.

Knowing that, CBS Sports' Garrett Podell suggested the Cowboys sign 10-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner in free agency.

"The Dallas Cowboys still lack a green dot, middle linebacker," Podell said. "Even if trade acquisition Dee Winters ends up being the starter in the middle in 2026, having a future Hall of Famer to mentor the next generation at the position would be ideal for Dallas. "

Are the Cowboys done adding at linebacker?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has expressed confidence in the guys the Cowboys already have on the roster, but he hasn't ruled out adding more to the position, either.

"I'm comfortable where we are," he said. "We're not not looking. We're not not evaluating. I think adding Dee and Jaishawn, and Curtis Robinson, we'll get a chance to evaluate these guys once Phase 1 is ended. We're never closed for business."

The Athletic's Jon Machota believes the Cowboys aren't "fully set yet" at the linebacker position.

"It's one position on this roster that I just don't think is fully set yet," he said. "I think there's still another move to be made."

Brian Schottenheimer is a big Bobby Wagner fan

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Podell isn't alone in thinking Wagner would be an asset for the Cowboys.

During the league meeting back in March, Schottenheimer made it quite clear he's a big fan of the future Hall of Famer.

"Being in Seattle with him for three years and watching him compete and just talk trash in a good way, I love that guy," he said of Wagner. "And he's still playing at a high level. So we'll see how everything works out. It's an exciting time of year, but Bobby Wagner, total stud."

A perfect fit for Cowboys

Former Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wagner has been one of the best linebackers in the NFL during his career and is still playing at a high level into his mid-30s.

Wagner stacked up 162 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 20 pressures, eight tackles for loss and four passes defensed in 2025.

Wagner's Pro Football Focus grades of 90.3 in run defense and 92.4 in the pass-rush ranked fifth and second among all inside linebackers, which is notable because the Cowboys ranked 23rd and tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL last season. He doesn't offer much in coverage (51.1 coverage grade in 2025) but that wouldn't be Wagner's primary role, anyway.

The veteran's experience with the green dot would solve that issue in Dallas immediately, and he brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the Cowboys' defense and locker room.

Adding Wagner will make the Cowboys less reliant on the rookie Barham as he develops in his first year and would push Winters into an LB3 role he's better suited for.

Wagner operated on a one-year, $9 million deal last season, and Spotrac has him projected for a one-year, $7.7 million deal. The Cowboys should be able to make that work despite having just $8.1 million to work with.