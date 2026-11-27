Dallas Cowboys fans are still trying to figure out how they blew Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas had the game virtually locked up before a brutal collapse left everyone stunned as the Eagles drilled a last-second field goal to win.

It was a total failure by the defense, by the special teams unit, and especially by the coaching staff. And now, someone needs to be held accountable, starting with Brian Schottenheimer.

Cowboys fans were giving Schottenheimer some grace as he started his head coaching career, but patience has run out after the team has continuously found new ways to lose. And one person who is ready to completely clean house in Dallas is outspoken Cowboys legend Dez Bryant.

After the brutal Thanksgiving Day loss, Bryant picked up his phone and went on a scathing rant on social media. Bryant called for everyone to be fired, and dropped enough expletives to make a sailor blush along the way.

Dez Bryant Wants Everyone Fired

Dez Bryant pumps up the crowd during a Bedlam Rivalry game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Oklahoma Sooners | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, Jerry, everybody got to get the f*ck up out of here, man. F*ck that. That's completely unacceptable. That is unacceptable. F*ck that. Get everybody the f*ck up out of here," Bryant said.

"Fire everybody. Fire them all. F*ck it. Fire them. Get everybody the f*ck out. F*ck that. Fire everybody."

You can watch Bryant's full rant here, but as you can see, the language is very NSFW. Despite his preferred method of delivering the message, Dez has a point. Someone needs to be held accountable for that loss, because it was completely unacceptable. Blowing a 31-10 lead at home cannot happen under any circumstances, especially on Thanksgiving, and especially when you need that win to keep your playoff hopes alive.

Sure, Dallas isn't technically eliminated, but it's a very uphill battle after dropping a game they had well in the bag. Now, they're going to have to hope for some help from around the league. And regardless of how the season ends, Brian Schottenheimer has got to go.

We'll have to see how the Cowboys rebound in Week 13. The team has a few extra days to prepare for its Monday Night Football showdown against the Seattle Seahawks. If there is any chance to salvage the thin hopes of reaching the postseason, the game against Seattle is a must-win.

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