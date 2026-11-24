The NFC East had an impressive showing in Week 11, with all four teams winning in the same week for the first time in over three years. Unfortunately, it cost the Dallas Cowboys ground in the race for the division title.

Despite delivering a 51-30 shellacking of the visiting Tennessee Titans on Sunday evening, the Cowboys are bigger longshots to win the division and have worse odds to make the NFL playoffs.

That adds extra importance to the the team's clash against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are now -230 to win the division after entering the week at -165. The Cowboys, meanwhile, took a big step back from +260 to +410, which shows how much the gap has widened in the eyes of the oddsmakers. The Commanders, meanwhile, saw a slight improvement in their line, moving from +450 to +430.

A closer look at the NFC East picture as we prepare to enter the weekend can be seen below.

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Updated NFC East Odds Following Week 11

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott speaks with New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter after a play at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York Giants (6-3-1) | Odds: -230

| -230 Dallas Cowboys (5-6) | Odds : +410

| : +410 Washington Commanders (4-5) | Odds : +430

| : +430 Philadelphia Eagles (3-7) | Odds: +12500

New York's surprise win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was a big blow for Dallas. With the season entering a crucial stretch of the season, the Giants continue to hold a two-game lead in the division with time running out.

The Commanders, meanwhile, are now neck-and-neck with the Cowboys after stunning the Cincinnati Bengals. Washington has very winnable games against the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and Atlanta Falcons over the final seven weeks of the season.

Dallas now finds itself in a position where every week is a must-win situation, and their hopes of staying alive continue on Thanksgiving Day, so let's hope the team can give everyone something to be thankful for as we close the door on November.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Hopefully Cowboys Nation will have something to be thankful for when all four quarters are in the books.

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