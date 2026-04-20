The Dallas Cowboys have some important decisions to make this week in the 2026 NFL Draft, with a goal to revamp the defense for the upcoming season. Dallas' defense ranked No. 30 overall in total defense last season, while fielding the worst pass defense in the league.

Because the Cowboys have such a putrid secondary, they brought in new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who has a history of developing All-Pro cornerbacks, to rebuild the defensive backfield.

Because of Parker's presence on the staff and reported influence on the team's draft plans, the Cowboys have been tied to the top defensive backs in this year's class, most notably Caleb Downs, Mansoor Delane, and Jermod McCoy.

McCoy has been a common projection for Dallas if the team stays put at No. 12 overall, because Downs and Delane are expected to be selected in the top 10. But while the team has been linked to McCoy, some are urging the team to avoid making a mistake that is all too familiar to Cowboys Nation.

Why Dallas Cowboys Must Avoid Jermod McCoy

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy celebrates after making a play during a game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As we enter NFL Draft Week, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report shared a list of "one prospect every team must avoid" in this year's class, with McCoy getting the nod for Dallas. The reason is clear, and gives Cowboys fans a nasty case of déjà vu.

McCoy missed the 2025 college football season due to a torn ACL. Dallas is no stranger to defensive backs dealing with knee issues, so there should be some obvious hesitation. Last season, the Cowboys selected Shavon Revel in the third round. Revel was coming off a season-ending torn ACL and was limited to just seven games in his rookie campaign.

The Cowboys need to maximize the value of their two first-round picks by adding players who can make an impact from Day 1, though that may not be the case for McCoy despite a solid Pro Day performance.

Because of the team's defensive woes last season, the Cowboys' front office is not looking for a "redshirt rookie" but rather someone who can immediately improve the team. And because the Cowboys have needs at all three levels of the defense, the team has plenty of options. If Dallas stays put at No. 12 overall, the best move would be to add an edge rusher, while adding a cornerback or linebacker with the No. 20 overall pick.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference at the Star. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

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