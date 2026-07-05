Cowboys' Tyler Guyton Working Out With Future Hall of Famer Ahead of Make-Or-Break Year

The Dallas Cowboys officially kick off training camp in Oxnard, California, in less than one month, and players are putting in some extra prep before jetting out to the West Coast.

One of the players who has been documenting his progress ahead of the 2026 NFL season is former first-round pick Tyler Guyton, who will be competing with 2024 seventh-rounder Nate Thomas for the starting left tackle job.

Guyton, who has struggled with injuries and consistency during his first two years in the league, is entering a make-or-break season and is doing everything he can to take a step forward with his production on the field and solidify himself in the starting lineup.

That has led Guyton to work out with several of the elite NFL offensive linemen in the offseason, including a division rival and future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Tyler Guyton & Eagles' Lane Johnson Making Each Other Better

Another video of #Cowboys Tyler Guyton working out with Lane Johnson. pic.twitter.com/ULjGwe64iY — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) July 5, 2026

Guyton has been spending time this offseason with Philadelphia Eagles starting left tackle and future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson, along with several other Super Bowl champions, All-Pros, and Pro Bowlers.

Other linemen who have participated in the workouts are New England Patriots starting left tackle Will Campbell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, a three-time All-Pro who has been selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls, Kansas City Chiefs superstar center Creed Humphrey, and five-time Pro Bowler Dion Dawkins of the Buffalo Bills.

With an open competition for the starting left tackle job, it is crucial for Guyton to take a leap forward for his third year in the league, especially as the perceived weak link on the offensive line. Dallas' offense is also returning all 11 starters from the impressive 2025 campaign, so the team will be counting on Guyton or Thomas to protect Dak Prescott's blindside so the unit can reach its maximum potential.

Guyton has appeared in 25 games with 21 starts across his first two seasons in the NFL, playing in 93 percent of snaps during the 10 games he appeared in last season. Let's hope that the work he has put in this offseason pays off when the team kicks off training camp and the preseason in a matter of weeks.

The Cowboys will arrive in Oxnard on Monday, July 27, with the first practice set for Wednesday, July 29.

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