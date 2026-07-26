Dallas Cowboys Pre-Training Camp 2027 Mock Draft Lands Possible Pickens Replacement

The Dallas Cowboys' offseason roster rebuild included an impressive 2026 NFL Draft class, with first-round picks Caleb Downs expected to be an immediate starter and cornerstone for Christian Parker's revamped secondary.

Dallas also selected UCF standout pass rusher Malachi Lawrence with their second pick, and added linebacker Jaishawn Barham on Day 2. Both players could have impact roles during their rookie campaigns.

While the 2026 rookies have yet to take the field, some are already looking forward to next year with a 2027 mock draft ahead of training camp. The Pro Football Network dropped its latest mock draft, and has the Cowboys looking in an intriguing direction.

Because of the uncertainty surrounding George Pickens' long-term future in Dallas, the Cowboys turn to the offensive side of the ball and land Indiana Hoosiers star wide receiver Charlie Becker.

Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Becker is a 6-foot-4, 204-pound pass catcher who runs a projected 4.48-second 40-yard dash. Becker excels as a deep threat, averaging 20 yards per catch. He also can haul in the ball in traffic and had zero drops on 17 contested catches during Indiana's championship run.

With CeeDee Lamb opposite Becker, the Cowboys would be able to once again field an impressive 1-2 punch on the outside if Pickens is to bolt in free agency.

What should you know about Becker?

A full look at the Cowboys' first-round projection in the 2027 draft can be seen below.

Pick No. 27: Charlie Becker, wide receiver, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker celebrates with the trophy after winning the national championship. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his sophomore campaign, Becker hauled in 34 catches for 679 yards and four touchdowns. He took advantage of the opportunity presented when Elijah Sarratt was injured and is expected to continue his trajectory as a breakout star.

When the Hoosiers needed Becker the most, he came through with a 100-yard game in the Big Ten Championship against Ohio State and a season-high seven catches for 118 yards against Penn State. During Indiana's playoff run, Becker hauled in touchdown catches against Alabama and Oregon, and proved to be a legitimate deep threat.

If the Cowboys lose Pickens or decide to move on during the offseason, Becker would be an exciting replacement candidate to add opposite CeeDee Lamb. Of course, if Ryan Flournoy puts together another strong year, the team could turn a different direction in the first round next spring.

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