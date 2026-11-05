Dallas Cowboys Reunite With Practice Squad RB After Preseason Stint

Although Javonte Williams has had impressive touchdown production, the Dallas Cowboys have struggled to find consistency in the running game during the 2026 season.

Dallas has the eighth-fewest rushing yards per game (94.1) despite being tied for the NFL's third-most rushing touchdowns (10) headed into Week 9's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

A rushing unit that already struggles would be in deep water if Williams were to miss any time due to injury. Tyler Goodson has shown some promise but Dallas doesn't have any notable options behind him after parting ways with Emari Demercado.

So as a result, the Cowboys are bringing a familiar face back to the practice squad if running back depth becomes an issue moving forward.

Cowboys Sign RB Jashaun Corbin to Practice Squad

Atlanta Falcons running back Jashaun Corbin (30) on the field against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have signed running back Jashaun Corbin to the practice squad, per reports from Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com.

Corbin spent some time with Dallas during training camp and appeared in the team's preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints when he tallied three carries for 14 yards. It's clear the coaching staff likes his potential, as they are now reuniting with him a little over two months later.

Corbin also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons during the 2025 preseason, finishing that three-game slate with 18 carries for 59 yards.

Corbin played college football at both Texas A&M and Florida State before going undrafted in 2022. He signed a deal with the New York Giants and appeared in six games with the team in 2023. He played mostly on special teams but posted one carry for one yard and three catches for 12 yards.

Dallas Worked Out Jashaun Corbin, Two Other RBs

New York Giants running back Jashaun Corbin (25) runs after a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Corbin is the player Dallas decided to sign after working out two other running backs on Tuesday.

The Cowboys also hosted former Denver Broncos running back Blake Watson and former Green Bay Packers running back Damon Bankston, but the familiarity with Corbin won out.

The addition of Corbin obviously isn't going to move mountains for the Dallas offense but the team was in need of a third option in case of injury.

But in the meantime, Williams' individual play has been one of the lone bright spots for the Cowboys and he will remain the bell cow when healthy. Ideally, Corbin will never see the field for Dallas unless the coaching staff feels he can contribute on special teams in some capacity.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —