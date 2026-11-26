The Dallas Cowboys running back room has been bruised and battered throughout the 2026-27 NFL campaign, with a revolving door behind bell-cow back Javonte Williams.

Every time the Cowboys appear to have an answer and a primary backup behind Williams, injury strikes. We've seen Malik Davis and Tyler Goodson both land on injured reserve due to injury, with Davis undergoing surgery after injuring his hip in practice.

Goodson, meanwhile, suffered ACL and MCL sprains during his breakout game against the Indianapolis Colts. That led to the team turning to practice squad running back Jashaun Corbin in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans, and he delivered in a big way.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jashaun Corbin runs with the ball during the game against the Titans at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the team's Week 11 win over the visiting Titans, Corbin carried the ball five times for 32 yards, and his 6.4 yards per carry were the best among players with more than two carries. He added a catch for five yards, while also showing off his blocking prowess.

Corbin impressed the coaching staff with his performance on approximately 24 hours notice, and now he's getting another opportunity on a short week.

"I smiled because again, I felt like we had a great feel for him during training camp and things like that, but I thought he ran really hard today," head coach Brian Schottenheimer told the media after Sunday's game. "He ran really hard. He worked so hard and that's why again, James Mitchell doesn't get talked about enough for what he's done. Jashaun Corbin, T.J. Bass, he just does what T.J. Bass does. He goes in there and plays great. So very excited for all those guys."

On Wednesday, the Cowboys officially promoted Corbin from the practice squad to the active roster for the second straight week.

Jashaun Corbin Gets Thanksgiving Opportunity

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hands the ball off to running back Jashaun Corbin at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website shared the news of Corbin's elevation ahead of Dallas' showdown against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving evening.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (color analyst) calling the action in the booth, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will provide updates from the sideline throughout the evening.

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