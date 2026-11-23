The Dallas Cowboys got back on track in Week 11, with a dominant 51-30 win over the struggling Tennessee Titans. Dallas was supposed to win big, and they delivered, which has been a rare occurrence so far this season.

Dallas' offensive output was so impressive that it sent Titans head coach Robert Saleh into a spiral and an explosive NSFW rant after the game.

On Dallas' end, one of the under-the-radar performances that should have everyone excited is backup running back Jashaun Corbin, who was called up from the practice squad just 24 hours before kickoff. Corbin delivered and could now be the latest in a long line of backup running backs in Dallas to land the "breakout star" title.

During Sunday's big win, Corbin carried the ball five times for 32 yards, and his 6.4 yards per pop were the best among players with more than two carries. He added a catch for five yards, while also showing off his blocking prowess.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hands the ball off to running back Jashaun Corbin at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Corbin got his opportunity on the active roster after Malik Davis injured his hip in practice, which sent him to injured reserve, and after Tyler Goodson landed on injured reserve after his breakout game.

Now, Corbin showed in his first outing that he has the potential to be the "next man up" who can carve a role out for himself in the team's explosive offense.

After the game Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had some high praise for the 26-year-old star.

Brian Schottenheimer Heaps Praise on Unheralded Players

Cowboys RB Jashaun Corbin got his shot at RB2 this afternoon, and pass protection reps like this to set up big plays could really help his case to get more playing time.



Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer smiled when I asked him about Corbin postgame: "I smiled because again, I… pic.twitter.com/ea6Ox3LK23 — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 23, 2026

When discussing backup running back Corbin following the game, Schottenheimer gave a rave review. He also had praise for some of the team's other unheralded players like backup tight end James Mitchell, who was signed to the active roster last week, and offensive lineman T.J. Bass.

"I smiled because again, I felt like we had a great feel for him during training camp and things like that, but I thought he ran really hard today," Schottenheimer told the media after Sunday's game.

"He ran really hard. He worked so hard and that's why again, James Mitchell doesn't get talked about enough for what he's done. Jashaun Corbin, T.J. Bass, he just does what T.J. Bass does. He goes in there and plays great. So very excited for all those guys."

His ability to block is an added bonus for Dallas, especially with some of the injuries along the offensive line, so that allows him to be a true three-down back if the Cowboys need to give Javonte Williams a breather.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jashaun Corbin runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have a quick turnaround this week as they gear up to host the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day, so we'll have to see if Corbin gets more reps after making a strong impression on the staff.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles on Thanksgiving Day is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, with the A-team of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady calling the action from the booth, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi provide updates from the sideline throughout the evening.

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