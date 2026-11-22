The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track and salvage the season in Week 11, when they welcome the Tennessee Titans to AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas is a strong 7.5-point favorite over the visiting Titans, who enter the game at just 1-8 and in the driver's seat to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. DraftKings Sportsbook predicts a high-scoring game, with the over/under set at 54.5 total points,

We'll see whether the Cowboys can actually deliver on the expectations after failing to do so several weeks this season, and it will all start with playing a clean and disciplined game to keep the laundry off the field.

The announcers and referees can always become hot topics during a game, so it's always nice to be prepared for what you may see throughout the night. Let's take a look at who will be calling the action in the booth and on the field.

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Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans, Week 11 Announcer Pairing

FOX Sports' Greg Olsen during pregame warm-ups between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's been a few weeks since the Cowboys haven't been featured in FOX Sports' "America's Game of the Week," so we won't be getting Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call. Instead, Joe Davis will be on play-by-play, while former NFL star Greg Olsen will serve as the color analyst. Pam Oliver

Olsen has been identified as a potential option to replace Troy Aikman on Monday Night Football after the season.

As for the men in the stripes, Clete Blakeman is leading the way.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans, Week 11 Referee Assignment

NFL referee Clete Blakeman calls a penalty in the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Blakeman, who is a personal injury attorney at the law firm of Carlson Blakeman LLP in Nebraska, became an NFL referee ahead of the 2010 NFL season.

He first joined the league as a field judge in 2008. He was also a longtime official in the Big 12 before making the jump to the pros. In 2013, Blakeman was the alternate referee for Super Bowl XLVIII and again an alternate for Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Through nine games this season, home teams have a 66.67 winning percentage when Blakeman's crew is on assignment, so let's hope that trend continues on Sunday afternoon.

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