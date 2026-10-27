Dallas Cowboys Troll Eagles With Meek Mill Locker Room Celebration After MNF Win

The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 7 in a must-win situation, after getting embarrassed two games in a row in the primetime spotlight. On Monday night, the team capped off another busy week of action by taking down the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in convincing fashion at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dallas secured the 38-21 win, positioned themselves to take control of the division, got the offense back on track, and even witnessed the defense pitch a shutout in the fourth quarter.

You have to take all of the wins, no matter how big or small, whenever you can get them, so the Cowboys were eager to celebrate closing out October with a win. And when the team made their way back to the locker room, they found a brilliant way to troll their arch rivals.

A video shared by Jon Machota of The Athletic showed players leaving the field and marching into the locker room, while "Dreams and Nightmares" by Grammy-nominated Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill blasted over the speakers in the locker room.

Dallas Cowboys Not-So-Subtly Troll Eagles

They’re playing that Eagles Meek Mill music in the Cowboys’ postgame locker room pic.twitter.com/pPkYQTMGpF — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 27, 2026

Bumping Meek Mill after beating the Eagles is a next-level troll move.

The vibes were high for Dallas after snapping their two-game skid, and Dak Prescott described the positive energy inside of the locker room during Brian Schottenheimer's post-game celebration.

“That's the time to celebrate. All the work that you've put in, a hard week of preparation, you take them one by one. You understand that you haven't won in a couple of weeks and some letdown games," Schottenheimer said when speaking to media after the game, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

"It's just an exciting (time). It's the culmination of all your hard work and you winning that game just coming together and that's the brotherhood showing and that's what makes it special is it's just that group in there. It's just a group that sweats together, sacrifices together and they get to celebrate together. And so that's what makes it fun, but that time doesn't last. Short week being this is a Monday. Take care of our bodies and we've got to be just as hungry as we were in approaching this week, last week as we need to do this.”

Now, we'll have to see if the Cowboys can keep that momentum rolling into next week when they return home to host the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium.

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