Cowboys Rookie Power Rankings Week 2: Drew Shelton Moves Up Despite Ugly Run-Block Snap

During the Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 game against the New York Giants, a total of five rookies made their NFL debuts.

Those rookies were defensive back Caleb Downs, linebacker Jaishawn, edge rusher Malachi Lawrence, defensive lineman LT Overton and offensive tackle Drew Shelton, all of whom were included in the team's 2025 draft class.

Meanwhile, we're still waiting on the debuts of cornerback Devin Moore, who is on injured reserve, and wide receiver Camden Brown, the undrafted rookie who was inactive in Week 1.

With Week 1 of the season in the books, we're offering an updated power rankings of the Cowboys' rookies. Included in the rankings are all draft picks still on the roster or practice squad, and all undrafted rookies on the 53-man roster.

8. WR Anthony Smith

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Anthony Smith (83) runs against New Orleans Saints cornerback TJ Hall (34) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: 8

A seventh-round pick, Smith failed to make the 53-man roster out of training camp and was kept on the practice squad.

It would take a catastrophic injury situation for the rookie to get into a game.

7. CB Devin Moore

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Simi Fehoko (80) makes a catch against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Devin Moore (29) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: 7

The fourth-round pick is currently on injured reserve with a hip injury and has to miss at least the first four games. Until he's activated, he sits near the bottom of this list.

Injuries were a concern with the Florida product coming out of college and that has been the case this offseason, as this isn't Moore's first injury with the Cowboys.

That said, when he does return, we suspect he's going to see the field in some capacity, especially if DaRon Bland continues to struggle like he did in Week 1.

6. WR Camden Brown

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown (6) catches a pass before the game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: 5

After a sensational offseason that led to him making the 53-man roster, Brown was ruled inactive for the Week 1 contest as the Cowboys only decided to carry five wide receivers.

The only real avenue for Brown to be active is if the Cowboys opt for him over Jonathan Mingo, which is certainly possible given Mingo's lack of contributions during his time in Dallas.

But as long as the Cowboys view Brown as the true No. 6 wideout, he's going to remain inactive, which also means he's in danger of getting cut if Dallas needs a roster spot.

5. OT Drew Shelton

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Drew Shelton (67) and running back Israel Abanikanda (30) block during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: 6

Shelton actually saw six snaps in his NFL debut, including three on offense and three on special teams. The rookie was an extra run-blocker for those three snaps and garnered a 50.9 Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade.

We did see one horrendous rep from Shelton (No. 67 in the video below), but nobody should be surprised by that after what we witnessed during the offseason.

Drew Shelton just ain't ready pic.twitter.com/EnS78FaTd6 — John Owning (@JohnOwning) September 14, 2026

On special teams, Shelton tallied a 60.1 grade over three snaps, which isn't great but isn't terrible, either.

Nothing to write home about, for sure, but the simple fact that he saw at least a snap in a regular season game moves Shelton ahead of the rookies who haven't played one yet.

4. LT Overton

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackles Lt Overton (99) and celebrate after a sack against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (not pictured) in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: 4

Overton played 18 snaps in his NFL debut and managed to get his hand on a pass at the line of scrimmage and tallied one tackle.

PFF gave him respectable grades of 66.8 in tackling and 64.0 in the pass-rush, although he did not record a pressure. PFF wasn't as kind to Overton in the run game with a 55.2 grade. Even still, Overton's batted-down pass was a positive play.

3. OLB Malachi Lawrence

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence (57) during the game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: 3

Lawrence got hammered by PFF with his overall (34.8), run defense (37.2) and tackling (26.4) grades over 30 snaps.

But the Cowboys mostly drafted him to rush the passer and he was decent there after garnering a 64.5 in that area, and he tallied one pressure. Lawrence also had four tackles and a run stop.

Nobody's throwing a party over those numbers, but at least the rookie was somewhat productive in his first game.

2. LB Jaishawn Barham

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) on defense during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: 2

Barham saw the second-most snaps among Cowboys rookies with 34 and finished with solid PFF grades of 75.9 overall, 73.2 in run defense and 80.6 in coverage. Those grades ranked fourth, fourth and second among all Cowboys defenders.

In the box score, Barham chipped in with six tackles, including one for loss, and had a pair of run stops. His biggest blemish was the rookie seemingly giving up on a play in the fourth quarter on the Giants' final touchdown.

This level of effort from Barham is wild. I think the kid has a ton of potential, but he will never reach it playing like this. pic.twitter.com/WA2ydf3ewU — Massey (@TheJAMassey) September 14, 2026

That is not something you want to see from any player, let alone a rookie. We would expect the Cowboys will address that with him, and sternly so.

Other than that, it was a pretty solid debut for Barham, who will likely take a bigger role this week now that DeMarvion Overshown will miss a game or two with a hamstring injury.

1. DB Caleb Downs

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) and linebacker Dee Winters (53) tackle New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: 1

Downs holds on to his top spot for now, partly because Dallas is already trusting him to play 88% of snaps, which amounts to the biggest snap share of any Cowboys rookie in Week 1.

The rookie was the team's slot cornerback, and when Dallas was in base defense, he played at safety next to Jalen Thompson, so the Cowboys are using Downs exactly how we hoped they would.

Downs was also quite active with eight tackles, tied for the third-most on the team, and he notched his first career sack and a QB hit. PFF credited Downs with a pair of run stops and his 72.9 PFF grade in run defense ranked fifth on the team.

Downs was only targeted once in the passing game, and while he did give up a reception to Isaiah Likely, it only went for five yards and did not find pay dirt. He was about the only Cowboys defender who did not get burnt by Likely in the game.

All in all, it was a positive debut for the Cowboys' top pick.

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