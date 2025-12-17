New Cowboys' 2026 mock draft focuses on defense with elite EDGE, star LB

The Dallas Cowboys are just one loss away from officially turning the page to NFL draft season, with the team needing to go 3-0 over the final three weeks, while the Philadelphia Eagles need to go 0-3 for Dallas to reach the NFL Playoffs.

It's unlikely, but luckily Cowboys Nation will have some excitement surrounding the draft with two first-round picks in the spring.

The draftnik community has already begun releasing mock drafts at a rapid rate, with a common theme for the Cowboys. Everyone knows the Cowboys' defense was putrid in 2025, and something needs to change moving forward.

MORE: Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 16

Max Chadwick of PFF dropped his latest mock draft ahead of Week 16, and the Cowboys follow conventional wisdom by addressing two of the team's biggest areas of need on the defensive side of the ball.

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen sacks Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold at Jordan-Hare Stadium | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys select one of the most dangerous EDGE rushers in college football right out of the gate, before adding one of the highest-graded linebackers to immediately improve the team's biggest weakness.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at Dallas' selections in the latest PFF mock draft can be seen below.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 16 betting odds & preview

No. 14: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Nate Yarnell at Acrisure Stadium | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Donovan Ezeiruaku has put together a strong rookie season on the edge, but Dallas still needs a long-term running mate across from him," wrote Chadwick. "Parker fits that mold well, bringing elite play strength at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds and a stellar 90.3 career PFF grade from his time at Clemson."

MORE: Cowboys-Chargers Week 16 uniform matchup bucks tradition for home finale

No. 23 (via Packers): CJ Allen, linebacker, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys continue to fortify their front seven by selecting C.J. Allen, a move that directly addresses one of the roster’s biggest weaknesses," Chadwick writes. "His 90.9 PFF run-defense grade ranks fourth among FBS linebackers and would be a major boost to a Dallas linebacker unit that currently sits second-worst in the NFL by PFF grade."

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism

Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows fall from grace after Week 15

NFC East power rankings, Cowboys crash back to reality after Week 15 disaster

Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 16

Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer earns surprising grade through first 15 weeks