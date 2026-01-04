Cowboys' 2026 NFL draft order gets major boost after Week 18 loss

The Dallas Cowboys dropped the 2025-26 season finale to the division rival New York Giants, but it was not all bad news for the team entering the NFL offseason.

While the Cowboys finished with a losing record and missed the postseason for a second straight year, the team improved its draft position. Dallas moved their pick from No. 14 to No. 12 entering the afternoon slate of games.

But the good news for the NFL draft continued, with the Green Bay Packers falling to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, which bumped the Packers' pick to No. 20 overall.

That means the Cowboys will now have two top-20 picks that they can use to add some youth and talent to the roster moving into the future.

If the Cowboys decide to package their two first-round picks in a trade, the team could potentially leap into the top five, which would give Jerry Jones an opportunity to land an elite prospect.

Of course, keeping both picks and double-dipping on the defensive side of the ball would be a wiser move for the team, especially with how poorly the unit has played throughout the season.

A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as the Cowboys prepare for the offseason can be seen below, via Tankathon.

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' Week 18 loss

Las Vegas Raiders Tennessee Titans New York Jets Arizona Cardinals New York Giants Washington Commanders Cleveland Browns New Orleans Saints Cincinnati Bengals Kansas City Chiefs Miami Dolphins Dallas Cowboys Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons) Tampa Bay Buccaneers New York Jets (via Colts) Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Carolina Panthers Dallas Cowboys (via Packers) Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Chargers Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Rams Philadelphia Eagles San Francisco 49ers Houston Texans Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars) Chicago Bears New England Patriots Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

