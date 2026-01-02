Cowboys officially rule out 5 players for Week 18, including breakout star

The Dallas Cowboys have dropped their final injury report of the 2025-26 NFL season, with several key players officially ruled out for the team's Week 18 finale against the division rival New York Giants.

While star players like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens will be active for the Cowboys' offense on Sunday afternoon, the running game has taken a major hit.

Not only is leading rusher Javonte Williams ruled out for the season finale after putting together a career year before he hits free agency, but the team will also be without backup running back Malik Davis, who emerged with a bigger role down the final stretch of the year.

That means the Cowboys will turn to the rookie duo of Jaydon Blue and potentially Phil Mafah to round out the season.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On defense, the Cowboys will be without star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel, as they both remain in concussion protocol.

With Revel ruled out for the game, the team could activate cornerback Josh Butler, who has yet to play this season after suffering a torn ACL in 2024.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants at MetLife Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. A full look at the final injury report of the year can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' Week 18 injury report

#Cowboys final injury report of the 2025 season — vs. Giants:



🔑 five players ruled out, including Javonte Williams, Malik Davis and TJ Bass (last week’s starter at left guard).



📝i expect a list of transactions tomorrow that will likely move several of those ruled out to IR… pic.twitter.com/OF1MIXddA7 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) January 2, 2026

While several key players will not be suiting up on Sunday afternoon, it will be interesting to get a look at some of the players who will be making their season debuts.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after a play against the New York Giants during overtime at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, January 4

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Venue: MetLife Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

