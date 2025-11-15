Cowboys' best 2026 NFL draft fits include potential Micah Parsons replacement
The Dallas Cowboys have the weekend off before returning to the field in Week 11 under the bright lights of Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders.
But before they step into Allegiant Stadium, the team will get to see a busy weekend of college football.
With two NFL Draft picks in the first round, the Cowboys are in position to make a splash next spring, and several top players will be available at positions of need.
Ahead of Saturday's action, the Bleacher Report Scouting Department identified some of the team's top draft fits, with a potential Micah Parsons replacement topping the list.
B/R names Auburn star Keldric Faulk as a top fit, which could create an impressive tandem with rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Other fits included Matayo Uiagalelei of Oregon, and Texas Tech star David Baily.
Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn
During his three years with the Tigers, Faulk has recorded 106 tackles, 19.5 tackles for a loss, and 10 sacks. This season, Faulk has tallied 26 tackles, five tackles for a loss, and two sacks through 10 games.
"Faulk is a 6'6", 285-pound edge prospect whose impressive size and age at only 20 years old give him the necessary tools to be an impact player at the next level," the scouting report says.
"...[He has] impressive strength and physicality at the point of attack, which combined with his arm length, allows him to get extension on blocks."
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
