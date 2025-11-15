Cowboys troubling stat has to be fixed for offense to end recent slump
For the first seven weeks of the NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys' offense was one of the most feared in the NFL. They scored 40 or more points three times, while also putting up 37 in their win over the New York Jets.
Over the past two games, however, the offense has slowed down tremendously. They've lost those games by a combined score of 71-41, and it could have been worse if not for a garbage-time touchdown pass by Joe Milton III.
MORE: Cowboys rave about revamped defensive roster ahead of crucial Raiders game
It's not hard to figure out what changed to make the past two games so tough. Dallas has done a terrible job protecting Dak Prescott. The veteran quarterback has been hit 29 times over the past two games, which is the most in his career over two games.
Poor pass protection is hurting the Dallas Cowboys offense
Prescott has been uncomfortable in the pocket and is being forced to move around a lot more than he would like. He's also had to tuck the ball and run, with minimal success, since the pocket is collapsing on him before anyone can get open.
MORE: Analyst identifies Cowboys top trade chip for 2026 NFL offseason
That's led to a much less efficient offense, with Prescott throwing for one touchdown and three picks in their two losses.
Much has been made of the need for improved play on defense for Dallas, and rightfully so. They have to stop opposing teams to have any chance going forward. That said, the Cowboys will have a tough time winning games if they don't get better at pass protection.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
First look at Quinnen Williams in a Dallas Cowboys uniform
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in massive Week 11 matchup vs. Raiders
Ashton Jeanty confident Raiders can attack weaknesses in Cowboys defense
Updated NFC playoff picture shows just how much ground Cowboys must cover
Updated 2026 NFL draft order entering Cowboys' Week 10 bye week
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries