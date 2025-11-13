First look at Quinnen Williams in a Dallas Cowboys uniform
With their bye week over, the Dallas Cowboys are back on the practice field preparing to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Footballin Week 11.
Dallas is looking to get back on track after suffering back-to-back losses before their week off. They’re also feeling confident with linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. set to make their 2025 debuts.
As if that wasn’t enough reason for excitement, the Cowboys are about to see defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson with the star on their helmets for the first time. While Wilson’s arrival should help, Williams was the huge addition at the NFL trade deadline.
Fans are ready to see what Williams can bring to the team and on Thursday, they got their first look at No. 92 in practice.
Quinnen Williams faces a tough test in first game with Cowboys
It’s easy to look at the 2-7 Raiders and think this will be an easy game for the Cowboys, but that would be a mistake.
Dallas has been torn up by nearly every quarterback they’ve faced and Geno Smith, while not playing at an elite level this year, can be as dangerous as anyone.
The real test for Williams and the defensive line, however, will be rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. He hasn’t had the explosive plays we saw at Boise State but he’s been tough to bring down and is a steady force on offense.
If Williams can help neutralize him, it would go a long way toward a Dallas victory.
