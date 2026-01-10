The Dallas Cowboys have no choice but to heavily invest in their defense this offseason. The unit finished the regular season ranked last in the NFL in scoring defense and passing defense, resulting in the Cowboys firing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Luckily, the franchise has a pair of first-round selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, and owner Jerry Jones has made it evident that he will seriously explore using both of those picks on defensive prospects.

Mock draft season has arrived, with Dallas finding itself linked to a couple of high-profile stars.

MORE: Cowboys superstar lands in top 10 NFL jersey sales despite down season

Dallas Projected To Add Talent At Defensive End, Cornerback

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Two positions that were lacking on defense this past season included defensive end and cornerback. Dallas failed to generate a consistent pass-rush, and life after Micah Parsons clearly hit the franchise hard.

The struggles in the defensive backfield speak for themselves. Injuries affected the group, but even when Trevon Diggs was healthy, he was routinely a liability, and DaRon Bland is moving towards another surgery on his left foot, along with a handful of others hitting free agency.

Earlier this week, FOX Sports' Rob Rang released his first mock draft of the New Year.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' season-defining stat tanked 2025 NFL campaign

Rang projected the Cowboys to shore up the defensive front with the No. 12 pick, selecting defensive end David Bailey out of Texas Tech.

Bailey was a consensus All-American in 2025, ranking among the best in college football with 52 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass deflections. He's ranked as the ninth-best prospect in the draft, per ESPN.

"Replacing Micah Parsons will be a challenge, but edge rusher might just be the deepest position this year, and the Cowboys won’t have to look far to evaluate one of the best available," Rang wrote. "At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Bailey lacks ideal size for the perimeter, but he’s the best pure pass-rusher in this class, playing with a relentless motor and excellent burst off the edge."

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad celebrates after an interception during a game against the Oklahoma Sooners | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Eight picks later, Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad goes off the board to Dallas at No. 20.

Muhammad earned second-team All-SEC honors this fall, totaling 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four pass deflections, and two interceptions.

"With Corey Balletine, Reddy Steward, and C.J. Goodwin pending free agents, cornerback was already a position of need for the Cowboys before the release of former All-Pro Trevon Diggs," Rang added. "Muhammad, just a third-year junior, is a bit lankier than scouts would prefer at 6-0, 185 pounds. But he’s cat-quick and tenacious with his best football ahead of him."

Dallas will have plenty of time to evaluate its options before the draft offically kicks off on Apirl 23.

Top 4 pending NFL free agents Dallas Cowboys must prioritize

Dallas Cowboys fans rejoice after team ends national nightmare

Post-season 2026 Cowboys mock draft lands 'unblockable' EDGE, champion LB

Cowboys' 2026 strength of schedule opens door for bounceback campaign

Dak Prescott finishes 2025-26 NFL season with better stats than record indicates