Cowboys superstar lands in top 10 NFL jersey sales despite down season

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their disappointing 2025-26 campaign with a 7-9-1 record, missing out on the NFL playoffs for the second straight year.

Despite missing the postseason, there was some silver lining and highlights for the team, with most coming from the offense's success. Dallas was one of the most entertaining teams to watch, even if the wins didn't pile up.

The Cowboys also had several high-profile standalone games, which meant more exposure for America's Team.

On Friday evening, NFL Shop dropped its list of the top 10 best-selling jerseys for the season, which included a Cowboys star landing in the top 10 despite missing a handful of games throughout the year.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb landed at No. 7 on the list, which was dominated by NFC players.

While No. 1 and No. 2 went to Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and New England Patriots' Drake Maye, the remaining eight players reside in the NFC, including four members of the San Francisco 49ers.

A full look at the top 10 best-selling jerseys can be seen below.

NFL's top 10 best-selling jerseys

The NFL shield logo on the field at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Allen, quarterback, Buffalo Bills Drake Maye, quarterback, New England Patriots Fred Warner, linebacker, San Francisco 49ers Jaxon Smith-Njigba, wide receiver, Seattle Seahawks Saquon Barkley, running back, Philadelphia Eagles Caleb Williams, quarterback, Chicago Bears CeeDee Lamb, wide receiver, Dallas Cowboys Christian McCaffrey, running back, San Francisco 49ers George Kittle, tight end, San Francisco 49ers Brock Purdy, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers

This season, Lamb was limited due to injury and played in 14 games. He hauled in 75 catches for 1,077 yards, and three touchdowns. His three receiving touchdowns was a career-low since joining the Cowboys in 2020.

Despite the down year, fans couldn't be happier to have Lamb as a part of the explosive offense.

