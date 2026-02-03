Micah Parsons Opens Up About 'Compromised' Relationship With Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys came into the 2025 NFL season amid another contract saga, as owner and general manager Jerry Jones and star pass rusher Micah Parsons publicly feuded over his contract.

The two sides traded verbal jabs in the media before Parsons was ultimately traded to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for All-Pro defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks, giving the Cowboys an opportunity to upgrade their defense moving into the future.

Ahead of the 2026 Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday night, Parsons spoke with Clarence Hill of All DLLS to discuss his relationship with Jerry Jones, and how things went south.

Parsons is disappointed with the way that things played out, and said the relationship went to "sh*t" because of the way Jones handled the situation.

Micah Parsons says his relationship with Jerry Jones “went to shit” after the trade. pic.twitter.com/Iji9cPc8Lv — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) February 3, 2026

"I just wish some of those things never happened. I wish that, you know, he never brought me into the office and just let the agent speak," Parsons said.

"I wish he hadn't compromised our relationship. I thought me and Jerry had a good relationship up to that point and up to this offseason. And it's sad that it went to sh*t like that."

Cowboys fans likely feel the same way as Parsons, because his absence was felt in a big way after the trade. Parsons, meanwhile, found immediate success in Green Bay, before his unfortunate season-ending knee injury.

During his 14-game run in Green Bay, Parsons recorded 41 tackles, 27 quarterback hits, 12.5 sacks, 12 tackles for a loss, and two forced fumbles.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

