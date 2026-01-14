Cowboys' new 2026 mock draft goes puzzling direction with No. 12 pick

The NFL offseason is in full swing for the Dallas Cowboys, with immediate attention put on improving the team on the defensive side of the ball after a disastrous season.

Dallas will have an opportunity to bolster the roster in free agency and with its two picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, with plenty of talent available in the top 20, where both of the team's first-round selections land.

There is no telling what direction Dallas will go, with a new defensive coordinator yet to be hired, but the options for the team are wide open.

MORE: Cowboys receive less than stellar ranking of 2025 rookie class

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports released his new 2026 mock draft, which takes an unexpected turn and bucks conventional wisdom for the 'Boys.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs celebrates with linebacker Sonny Styles after sacking Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys use the first pick on the offensive line, which may come as a surprise, before turning their attention to address one of the team's biggest weaknesses at linebacker.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the Cowboys' latest first-round projections can be seen below.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Cowboys’ salary cap challenges, solutions

Pick No. 12: Spencer Fano, offensive lineman, Utah

Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano waits for the play against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While the Cowboys' most pressing needs are on the defensive side of the ball, there could be a major opening at right tackle if the team decides to part ways with starting right tackle Terence Steele in a salary cap-saving move.

"Fano is an athletic, technically sound right tackle who plays with a strong base, quick feet, and excellent balance in pass protection," Wilson notes. "He consistently mirrors speed rushers, handles stunts with patience and control and redirects smoothly against bendy edge defenders.

"While not an overpowering mauler, he anchors effectively and rarely gets knocked off his spot. In the run game, Fano thrives in wide-zone schemes, using his mobility to reach the second level and finish blocks."

It won't be a flashy pick and could receive some backlash from the fans, but it's a strong move if the team is going with the best player available.

MORE: Best fit identified for Cowboys in defensive coordinator search

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl in the College Football Playoff | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Styles is the son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles and the brother of Buckeyes cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. During the 2024 national championship season, Styles earned second-team All-Big 12 honors.

"Styles is a fast, physical linebacker who flies downhill and makes plays all over the field. He's tough enough to take on offensive linemen in the box, athletic enough to cover ground in space and smart enough to handle multiple roles across a defense," Wilson writes.

"Whether he's blitzing, filling a gap or dropping into coverage, he plays with urgency, confidence and the kind of versatility coaches love."

In his final season, Styles recorded 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Top 3 Dallas Cowboys on the chopping block entering 2026 NFL offseason

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 offseason schedule: Full list of important dates

3 dream Dallas Cowboys prospects for 2026 NFL Draft

Cowboys set up first 3 interviews with defensive coordinator candidates

Cowboys were a mess in 2025 but still dominated NFL TV ratings