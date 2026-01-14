Best fit identified for Cowboys in defensive coordinator search

The Dallas Cowboys have cast a wide net as they’re searching for their next defensive coordinator.

While they’ve met with multiple candidates, they seem to be focused on coaches who have expertise in pass defense. After surrendering a league-worst 4,276 yards through the air, this philosophy seems logical.

One of the most intriguing candidates interviewed falls under this category. Jim Leonhard, who is the assistant head coach and pass game coordinator for the Denver Broncos, has become an early favorite for the position.

Known as a coach on the rise, Leonhard has been named the best fit in Dallas by Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report.

”The current Broncos defensive pass game coordinator is on the rise and would be a breath of fresh air for Dallas. Leonhard's track record at the college level and with Denver speaks for itself,” Gagnon wrote.

“Assuming the Cowboys can't reel in Brian Flores (who is unlikely to make a lateral move from Minnesota), a change of pace like this makes a lot of sense.”

Gagnon does believe that Brian Flores is the superior option, but he’s not guaranteed to leave Minnesota, where he’s had plenty of success. Leonhard, however, could become a major head coaching candidate should he take this job and turn their horrendous defense around.

Who is the best Plan B option?

In addition to naming the best fit, Gagnon also identified the Cowboys’ best backup plan. Surprisingly enough, he believes they should look in-house if they don’t select Leonhard and go with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton.

”The team's defensive line coach from 2025 also spent the previous four seasons working with Quinnen Williams for the New York Jets,” Gagnon wrote. “He has tremendous experience in various defenses but remains a fresh face and a familiar presence at the same time.”

This would be a tough sell considering how bad the defense was in 2025, but Whitecotton has been a part of some impressive defenses during his career and shouldn’t be overlooked just because he worked under Eberflus.

