Cowboys Star Tyler Booker Works Out With Elite OT Prospect

Despite the early surprise for how high he was selected, Tyler Booker proved to be an excellent selection for the Dallas Cowboys. Booker stepped in at right guard, replacing a future Hall of Famer in Zack Martin. He was up to the task, and as we previously noted, he's now considered the most "underpaid" player on the roster.

Booker's performance has elevated the interior of the Cowboys' line, making them one of the best in the league. On the outside, however, there are concerns. Both tackles have question marks with Tyler Guyton still developing and Terence Steele struggling to live up to his contract.

That leaves the door open for an offensive tackle during the NFL draft, but could the Cowboys once again surprise everyone and go with a lineman in Round 1? While the team has shown no indication that they would make such a move, Booker might have someone in mind they should consider. Booker was recently seen in a video working out with former teammate Kadyn Proctor, who is a consensus first-round pick.

Kadyn Proctor draft projection

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor plays in their game with the Missouri Tigers. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Proctor spent his time at Alabama as a left tackle, proving to be capable in pass protection as well as in run blocking. According to PFF, he earned a pass protection grade of 84.2 and an 81.1 in run blocking. He surrendered just two sacks in 611 pass blocking snaps with 15 hurries.

Despite his work on the left side, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein says his home at the next level might be on the right side. He struggles in space, but is a "people-mover" when he can get downhill.

"Proctor is a mass of humanity with rare size and length at his command. He’s capable as a move blocker but shines when rolling downhill as a bona-fide people mover with bulldozing power," Zierlein wrote.

Even with the questions about his work in space, Proctor is expected to be selected during the first round of the draft.

Would the Cowboys really draft a tackle in Round 1?

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker blocks during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Historically, the Cowboys have proven they will pull the trigger on offensive linemen even when there are more pressing needs. That was the case in 2022 when they were thin at wide receiver after trading Amari Cooper. They were also in need of help on the edge with Micah Parsons being their only consistent pass rusher.

Despite those needs, they selected Tyler Smith with their first-round pick. Looking back now, the selection was a huge win, but it was met with skepticism when announced.

They did the same this past season when selecting Booker despite a desperate need for wide receiver help. That move paid off as well, although it helped that they landed George Pickens in a trade following the draft.

While their history says it shouldn't be ruled out, it still seems to be a longshot they would select an offensive lineman this season.