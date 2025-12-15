Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism

The Dallas Cowboys' chances of reaching the NFL Playoffs took a devastating blow on Sunday night, with the team falling to the Minnesota Vikings at home. With the loss, the Cowboys now have to win out, while hoping the Philadelphia Eagles fail to win another game.

For Dallas, the season will be on the line when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in their final home game of the year.

Ahead of the Week 16 showdown, the oddsmakers released the opening odds for the game, with the Cowboys getting some rare love and optimism from the sportsbooks.

According to DraftKings, the Cowboys open as very slight 1.5-point favorites over the visiting Chargers, while the over/under is set for 49.5 total points.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scores on an 18-yard touchdown run against the Los Angeles Chargers | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If you want to wager on the moneyline, it's an essential pick 'em with the Cowboys sitting at -112 and the Chargers listed at -108. That means a $112 wager on the Cowboys would land you a $100 return.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chargers is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

All of the information you need to catch the Week 16 showdown on Sunday afternoon can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys fans react to a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, December 21

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -1.5 | O/U: 49.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Chargers Online

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.

Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.

