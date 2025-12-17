Cowboys-Chargers Week 16 uniform matchup bucks tradition for home finale

The Dallas Cowboys have just three games remaining in the 2025-26 regular season, with the team's NFL playoff hopes in the gutter amid a two-game losing streak.

Dallas will spend the final three weeks of the season analyzing its roster and making some tough decisions for the future.

Will the team release or trade Trevon Diggs? Will defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus get fired after a disastrous campaign? The next team's final three games will play a big part in the decision-making process.

But before we turn the page to NFL draft season or the offseason, the Cowboys will welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to AT&T Stadium for their final home game of the season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after 44-30 loss at Ford Field in Detroit | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the team's final AT&T Stadium appearance of the year, the Cowboys will be bucking tradition and wearing the dreaded Navy blue jerseys. In fact, Dallas is wearing the Navy jersey in two of their final three games.

Since Dallas will not be wearing its primary whites, the visiting Chargers will be rocking their white jerseys with a little twist. According to the Chargers' official uniform tracker for this season, Los Angeles will be wearing their white jerseys with the powder blue pants.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chargers is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 uniform schedule

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

WEEK 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers | NAVY BLUE | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 17: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (Christmas) | NAVY BLUE | Netflix | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (TBD) | PRIMARY WHITE

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, December 21

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys - 2.5 | O/U: 49.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

