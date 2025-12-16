Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer earns surprising grade through first 15 weeks
After five years under Mike McCarthy, the Dallas Cowboys turned the page this offseason and went with a new head coach. Despite some big names being floated, the Cowboys shocked everyone by hiring Brian Schottenheimer, who spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator under McCarthy.
The attitude toward Schottenheimer shifted quickly as his approach has been a breath of fresh air for this organization. Still, he's just 6-7-1 after his first 14 games.
With that record, it's surprising to see how high he scored on a recent report card for head coaches who were hired this offseason. Moe Moton of Bleacher Report gave Schottenheimer a B-, saying he's improved the offense, and was hindered by the front office.
"Nonetheless, Schottenheimer elevated his side of the ball. Entering Week 16, Dallas has racked up the most yards per game and ranks fourth in scoring. Dak Prescott leads the league in completions, pass attempts and passing yards. Running back Javonte Williams and wideout George Pickens are having career years, with personal bests in rushing and receiving yards, respectively," Moton wrote.
"For the most part, Schottenheimer has exceeded expectations in terms of his team's offensive production. He can't help that the front office traded All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons, which significantly hurt the team's defense."
Moton says critics were too harsh on Schottenheimer, but added that they must fix the defense this offseason.
Brian Schottenheimer is building the right foundation for Dallas Cowboys
Moton's grade feels fair, since it's easy to see the foundation Schottenheimer is building.
The Cowboys went through some major adversity this season, but continued to stay focused. They also showed they can hang with anyone when they play to their full potential, knocking off the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in back-to-back weeks.
It's difficult to see this season end without a playoff berth, but Coach Schotty feels like the right man for the job.
