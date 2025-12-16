Cowboys Country

Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 16

A full look at the Dallas Cowboys' arsenal in the 2026 NFL draft and current first-round order entering Week 16.
Josh Sanchez
Dallas Cowboys fans pose in the main theater for the first day of the NFL Draft in Detroit.
Dallas Cowboys fans pose in the main theater for the first day of the NFL Draft in Detroit.

The Dallas Cowboys are just one loss away from officially putting their slim NFL playoff hopes to rest and turning the page to NFL draft season, where the focus will be on how the team can address its glaring issues on the roster during the offseason.

Luckily for Dallas, the team has two first-round picks in the 2025 draft, so they will be in position to address multiple areas of need with premium picks in the spring.

Conventional wisdom says the Cowboys will use both first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball, but a lot can change between now late April, so the team will be keeping all options open as it evaluates the past season and what areas need help the most.

With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Cowboys currently hold the No. 14 overall and No. 23 overall picks in Round 1.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell poses with fans during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell poses with fans during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at where the Cowboys stand in the 2026 NFL draft order can be seen below.

List of Cowboys' 2026 NFL draft picks entering Week 16

Dallas Cowboys helmet
A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField.

Round 1

15
28 (via Green Bay)

Round 4

15 (115)

Round 5

15 (155)
38 (178) - compensatory pick
40 (180) - compensatory pick

Round 7

1 (216 via NYG)
14 (229 via Kansas City)

Updated 2026 NFL draft order entering Week 16

A view of the Star logo before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium
A view of the Star logo before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium
  1. New York Giants
  2. Las Vegas Raiders
  3. Tennessee Titans
  4. Cleveland Browns
  5. New York Jets
  6. Arizona Cardinals
  7. New Orleans Saints
  8. Washington Commanders
  9. Cincinnati Bengals
  10. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons)
  11. Miami Dolphins
  12. Kansas City Chiefs
  13. Minnesota Vikings
  14. Dallas Cowboys
  15. Baltimore Ravens
  16. Carolina Panthers
  17. Detroit Lions
  18. New York Jets (via Colts)
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Philadelphia Eagles
  22. Houston Texans
  23. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers)
  24. Buffalo Bills
  25. Chicago Bears
  26. Los Angeles Chargers
  27. San Francisco 49ers
  28. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars)
  29. New England Patriots
  30. Seattle Seahawks
  31. Los Angeles Rams
  32. Denver Broncos

