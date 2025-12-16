Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 16

The Dallas Cowboys are just one loss away from officially putting their slim NFL playoff hopes to rest and turning the page to NFL draft season, where the focus will be on how the team can address its glaring issues on the roster during the offseason.

Luckily for Dallas, the team has two first-round picks in the 2025 draft, so they will be in position to address multiple areas of need with premium picks in the spring.

Conventional wisdom says the Cowboys will use both first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball, but a lot can change between now late April, so the team will be keeping all options open as it evaluates the past season and what areas need help the most.

With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Cowboys currently hold the No. 14 overall and No. 23 overall picks in Round 1.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell poses with fans during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at where the Cowboys stand in the 2026 NFL draft order can be seen below.

List of Cowboys' 2026 NFL draft picks entering Week 16

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Round 1

15

28 (via Green Bay)

Round 4

15 (115)

Round 5

15 (155)

38 (178) - compensatory pick

40 (180) - compensatory pick

Round 7

1 (216 via NYG)

14 (229 via Kansas City)

Updated 2026 NFL draft order entering Week 16

A view of the Star logo before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

New York Giants Las Vegas Raiders Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns New York Jets Arizona Cardinals New Orleans Saints Washington Commanders Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons) Miami Dolphins Kansas City Chiefs Minnesota Vikings Dallas Cowboys Baltimore Ravens Carolina Panthers Detroit Lions New York Jets (via Colts) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pittsburgh Steelers Philadelphia Eagles Houston Texans Dallas Cowboys (via Packers) Buffalo Bills Chicago Bears Los Angeles Chargers San Francisco 49ers Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars) New England Patriots Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Rams Denver Broncos

